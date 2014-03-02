Lorrie Moore Has a Politics Problem

Inside he would sit before the nightly news, which had just begun a semi-monthly honor roll of American servicemen, fresh-faced privates, killed in the Middle East. Their photographs were shown, a few at a time, in silence, with their names and ranks and hometowns printed beneath. They were the faces of babies, babies in hats, and on the rare occasion that there was someone older, an officer, my father would shout: “Aha! All right! They got a lieutenant colonel!”

Sorry, but this is not okay. Perfect verisimilitude is not all-important. But if world events are being summoned to lend gravitas and realism to a story, then basic elements need to be accurate, or at least somewhere in the ballpark. That is, one can’t have the heroine’s brother dying in a meat-grinder war with “semi-monthly honor rolls” of the dead on the nightly news when there was nothing of the kind at all. Far from engaging with the war in Afghanistan, making such cavalier and misguided reference to it betrays a lack of engagement. Either the author was not paying enough attention to the events to realize how implausible their invocation was, or she was knowingly conjuring a bloody conflict when none existed to fit her timeline; neither option is appealing. And that this problem went unmentioned in the book’s glowing reviews—raves by Jonathan Lethem and Michiko Kakutani, among others—suggests Moore was not alone in this disconnect.

Thankfully, there is nothing so excruciating to be found in the stories in Bark, perhaps because the short-story form does not force the kind of unfortunate shoe-horning that the plot of the novel did, with its strict “year after 9/11” framing. But the stories still have very specific timeframes and there are plenty ungainly stabs at topicality. In “Debarking,” a fling between two divorcees is set during the launch of the war in Iraq, and, it seems, partly prompted by it: driving home from one encounter, the main character, Ira, “thought of all the deeply wrong erotic attachments made in wartime, all the crazy romances cooked up quickly by the species to offset death.” To give the invasion of a distant, overmatched country such power, though, means inflating the threat on the home front, so we have Ira wondering whether “the chemical weapons of terrorism aimed at the heartland might prove effective in weeding the garden.” (Were even the most paranoid Homeland Security types worrying about “chemical weapons aimed at the heartland”?) The color-coded terror alerts were “moving from orange to red to orange; no information, just duct tape and bright, warm, mind-wrecking colors.” (In fact, the system only went to red once, in 2006.)

In “Foes,” a writer named Bake McCurty travels with his wife to Washington, D.C. for a fundraiser for a small literary journal. (Even this seems off: There are “dozens” of eight-person tables at a fancy event space in a former bank, with guests paying $500 per plate. For a literary journal? In Washington?) Bake finds himself sitting beside an attractive, Asian-looking lobbyist who starts ranting about the Democratic presidential candidate she calls “Brocko Barama.” ("But in a year like this one, there was no staying away from certain topics,” muses the narrator, in what could serve as the mantra for Moore's current events fetish.) Eventually (spoiler alert), Bake discovers that what he took to be the lobbyist’s Asian ethnicity is in fact the result of severe burns she suffered in the attack on the Pentagon. Now, there were in fact a few burn victims from the attack on the Pentagon—nine, to be exact. It’s truly remarkable how often these scarce victims of global calamities find their way into Moore’s narratives!

Finally, there is “Subject to Search,” in which an American woman has a rendezvous at a restaurant in France with her American lover, who consults for the U.S. intelligence apparatus and has just gotten word of the Abu Ghraib prison abuses, before they burst into the news. Moore cannot help but unleash her trademark wordplay on even this gravest of subjects: “And then he said the name [of the prison], but it sounded like nonsense to her, and perhaps it was, though her terrible ear for languages made everything that was not English sound very, well, mimsy, as if plucked from ‘Jabberwocky’: ‘the mome raths outgrabe.’” A few paragraphs later, Moore has the intelligence consultant mordantly comparing the piles of prisoners’ bodies in the scandalous pictures to a dance performance of “Pilobolus at the civic center.”

This scene may represent the apotheosis of Moore’s brand of global engagement—a character confronted with a faraway event of awful consequence and unable to comprehend it without resorting to a bit of literary humor. This is of course to some extent deliberate—Moore is wanting to highlight the gap between her tourist American and the dark matters of life, death, and torture that the intelligence consultant knows. Yet the gap Moore exposes is larger than what she intends. Here, and in the other stories and above all in Gate at the Stairs, she lays bare the blithe disconnect of right-thinking liberals in the post-September 11 world and in doing so implicates them (and herself) surely more than is her aim.

In a 2005 interview, Moore said the post-September 11 elements in her fiction had a serious goal: “I’m … interested in the way that the workings of governments and elected officials intrude upon the lives and minds of people who feel generally safe from the immediate effects of such workings.” In fact, her post-September 11 allusions have shown just how superficial those intrusions are. In an earlier age, anti-war protest fired literature and rocked college towns, including Madison. In our time, it has inspired lawn signs, the occasional clutch on the corner urging drivers to honk, and, in Moore’s cases, references with which a talented writer can adorn her tales of domestic anxiety—without even bothering to check whether those references are remotely plausible. By all means, let’s engage with the world, but if one’s not willing to take the minimum of effort to actually reckon with it, then perhaps better to follow the Fawlty Towers dictum: Don’t mention the war.

*An earler version of this article referred incorrectly to the novel's place in Moore's oeuvre.