Lorrie Moore Has a Politics Problem

Exhibit A is Moore’s previous book, A Gate at the Stairs, her first novel in 15 years, published in 2009.* The injection of the big bad world into the college town of the novel (which bears a strong resemblance to Madison, where Moore lived for 30 years as a professor at the University of Wisconsin before her recent move to Vanderbilt University in Nashville) is not a subtle one: The novel is set in the year following the September 11 attacks and the novel’s heroine, a student and part-time nanny named Tassie, starts dating an alluring young man who passes himself off as Brazilian but (spoiler alert) eventually disappears after telling Tassie that he is suspected of being an Islamic terrorist, which we’re led to believe he may actually be. As improbable as that turn is, it is not half as problematic as what follows and is meant to provide the book’s emotional climax. Tassie’s aimless younger brother, Robert, decides to enlist in the Army after graduating from high school. He heads off for basic training at Fort Bliss in Texas. Just a few weeks later, he ships off to Afghanistan. A few weeks after that, he’s killed.

Seriously? I’m no expert in matters military, but I’m pretty sure that there’s more of a lag time between a young man enlisting out of high school and finding himself on the front lines. Moore herself seems aware of this problem, which she tries to rationalize away like this: “It was unclear how and why Robert’s death had occurred so suddenly, so soon, so instantaneously—eight weeks of boot camp had been hurried along and they had been shipped quickly overseas, as the all-volunteer was at the beginning of its being spread too thin.”

Nice try, but no. The army was not being spread too thin in the summer of 2002—we had a mere 10,000 service members in Afghanistan, and Iraq was still but a gleam in Dick Cheney’s eye. And not only did we have relatively few soldiers and Marines in Afghanistan, but there was virtually no fighting going on that summer. The initial assault against the Taliban in late 2001 and early 2002 had ended, and Osama bin Laden had vanished into thin air in Tora Bora. It was precisely because Afghanistan was so quiescent in that period that neo-con daydreams started drifting toward Baghdad. In the three months from July to September of 2002, the span during which Robert is killed, we lost a total of four men in Afghanistan. Four. It was only after our attention and resources shifted to Iraq a year later that things started to unravel in Afghanistan.