Barack Obama Calls Vladimir Putin About Ukraine

Vladimir Putin threatened war in Ukraine this morning, so President Barack Obama got him on the phone this afternoon. They talked for an hour and a half, and it seems the two men had parallel conversations.

Take the White House read-out of the call.

The United States calls on Russia to de-escalate tensions by withdrawing its forces back to bases in Crimea and to refrain from any interference elsewhere in Ukraine. We have consistently said that we recognize Russia’s deep historic and cultural ties to Ukraine and the need to protect the rights of ethnic Russian and minority populations within Ukraine. The Ukrainian government has made clear its commitment to protect the rights of all Ukrainians and to abide by Ukraine’s international commitments, and we will continue to urge them to do so. President Obama told President Putin that, if Russia has concerns about the treatment of ethnic Russian and minority populations in Ukraine, the appropriate way to address them is peacefully through direct engagement with the government of Ukraine and through the dispatch of international observers under the auspices of the United Nations Security Council or the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Okay, and now for the threats. You ready?

President Obama made clear that Russia’s continued violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity would negatively impact Russia’s standing in the international community.

My god. Russia's standing in the international community, as if there's much left or as if Putin really cares, could suffer. Oh, the humanity.