Barack Obama Calls Vladimir Putin About Ukraine

Going forward, Russia’s continued violation of international law will lead to greater political and economic isolation.

No talk of sanctions—Russia, as you recall, is not a big U.S. trading partner, and is conveniently on the U.N. Security Council—no talk of NATO meeting force with force, which, you know, was what it was created it to do. Just pulling out of one pre-party and vague talk about "Russia's standing" and isolation. So that should've done it, right? Obama exhorts Putin to do the right thing, and then threatens not to prepare for the G8 if he doesn't. He says we'll stop inviting to you all the parties if you hurt Ukraine. Right?

Well, let's take a look at the Kremlin read-out of the call.

In response to Barack Obama's concern about the possible use of Russia's Armed Forces on Ukraine's territory, Vladimir Putin called attention to the provocative, criminal actions of the ultra-right elements who are in essence being encouraged by the current government in Kiev. The Russian President accented the very real threats to the lives and health of Russian citizens and numerous compatriots who are currently on Ukraine's territory. Vladimir Putin underscored that, in case of the further spread of violence in the eastern regions of Ukraine and the Crimea, Russia reserves the right to defend its interests and those of the Russian-speaking population living there.

Putin, in other words, is talking about something else. The new government is only quasi-legitimate, and harboring Nazis. There is deadly anti-Russian violence all over Ukraine—though authorities have said there were no such incidents—and Russia's interests are somehow threatened by this and need to be defended. Also, Russian speakers. Them, too.