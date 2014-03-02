Kremlin TV Loves Anti-War Protests—Unless Russia Is the One Waging War

Anyone who has ever studied the Soviet Union knows about a phenomenon called "whataboutism." It was the Soviet tactic of responding to Western criticism of things like Soviet human rights violations. The Soviet Union would simply reply by pointing to something the U.S. was doing wrong. The classic, cartoonish reply became: "Oh yeah? Well you lynch Negroes." During Putin's long and defiant reign, post-Soviet Russia has adopted this PR technique, too. It has even created an institution that is dedicated solely to the task of whataboutism. It's called Russia Today.

And now Russia has de facto taken over the Crimean peninsula and the tables have turned and now here we are. It's high time for us, the corrupt Western media, to engage in some whataboutism.

Yesterday, Buzzfeed listed 11 times that Russia condemned the use of military force by other countries without U.N. approval.

Today, I bring you another addition. RT loves, loves, loves to report on anti-war protests in the West. They seem to prove that corrupt so-called "democracies" lead their countries into war against their citizens' wishes. Their citizens, of course, can only yell because they have no political power and no one listens to them. You know, unlike in Russia.