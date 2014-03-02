Ukraine Crisis News Roundup: March 2

Long queues at #Ukraine army recruitment posts.Sergeant tells volunteers 3 million signed up in 24 hours, eager to fight #Russia in #Crimea — Maxim Tucker (@MaxRTucker) March 2, 2014

"This is a red alert. This is not a threat. This is actually a declaration of war to my country," Arseniy Yatsenyuk, interim prime minister of Ukraine, told reporters earlier today. The Ukrainian parliament agreed to assemble a delegation to handle potential negotiations with Russia, but meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that a Russian military convoy was headed for Simferopol, the Crimean capital. In addition to taking over government buildings in Crimea, Russian troops have now surrounded two military bases in Crimea in an attempt to take over Ukrainian arms, the Guardian reports. So far, the Ukrainians are refusing to give in:

I'm inside marines base in Feodosia. Long negotiations going on behind closed doors. Russians want them to give up weapons. So far refusing. — Shaun Walker (@shaunwalker7) March 2, 2014

This morning, Secretary of State John Kerry warned that Russia could lose its seat in the G8 if it does not pull out of Ukraine. "If Russia wants to be a G8 country, it needs to behave like a G8 country, and I guarantee you that everybody is determined that if this cannot be resolved in a reasonable, modern, 21st Century manner, there are going to be repercussions,” Kerry said. The U.S., Britain, and France have all pulled out of preliminary meetings for the upcoming G8 summit scheduled to take place in Sochi this June.

Meanwhile, many Ukrainians are fleeing the country—Reuters reports that about 675,000 people, most of whom are probably ethnically Russian, have relocated to Russia over the past two months. Cars are backed up at the border: