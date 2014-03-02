Meet Vladimir Putin's American Apologist

What if, suddenly, Russian power showed up in Canada and Mexico and provinces of Canada and Mexico said they were going to join Putin's Eurasian economic union and maybe even his military bloc? Surely the American president would have to react at least as forcefully as Putin has.

Zakaria, to his credit, pointed out that the United States would obviously not act similarly, but let's say (for fun) that Cohen is right and that the United States would in fact invade part of Canada in such a scenario. What would be Stephen Cohen's response? Would he get on television and explain American history, and American grievances, and American nationalism? Would he call for more "understanding" of American warmongering and aggression? Would he scold the liberal media for criticizing the United States? Of course not! He would be screaming at the top of his lungs about American imperialism and whichever bloodthirsty (albeit fairly elected) American leader happened to be in power.

And yet, as Cohen's commentary on television and piece in The Nation show, Cohen is not at all interested in scolding Putin. Rather, he wants to defend him from the evil American media. He begins the Nation piece shakily, claiming that "most American journalists still give the impression that Yeltsin was an ideal Russian leader." Is that so? Cohen's habit of not quoting his adversaries shines through here since this ridiculous claim is not followed up with any citations.

Cohen finally begins quoting people, or at least I think they are people, because he merely starts putting things in quote marks but not telling us where the quotes are from. So Putin is an "autocrat," for instance. (Is he arguing with this?) He adds:

And what of Barack Obama’s decision to send only a low-level delegation, including retired gay athletes, to Sochi? In August, Putin virtually saved Obama’s presidency by persuading Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to eliminate his chemical weapons. Putin then helped to facilitate Obama’s heralded opening to Iran. Should not Obama himself have gone to Sochi—either out of gratitude to Putin, or to stand with Russia’s leader against international terrorists who have struck both of our countries?

I didn't realize until now that The Nation felt it necessary to print someone who would sneer at Obama's decision to send retired gay athletes to a country that is cracking down on homosexuality. Nor, for that matter, have I ever read a piece in The Nation saying that an American president "should" stand with other world leaders who want to prosecute anti-terrorism, let alone Vladimir Putin's variety of anti-terrorism, which is somewhat less discriminate than our own. It's hard not to think that the only point of mentioning all this was to sneer at Obama and the American media. (Cohen also attacks, in clumsy and typically unspecific fashion, Julia Ioffe and her in-depth cover story for The New Republic about Russia.)

Cohen further adds: