Russia's War in Crimea Could Have Happened 20 Years Ago, But Didn't. This Is What Changed

It was a very difficult decision for Russia, particularly because it left millions of ethnic Russians outside Russia proper, fending for themselves in a new and extremely unsafe world. Ukraine, hammered into its present shape by Lenin, Stalin and Khrushchev (who enlarged it by adding vast swathes of Russia proper and Poland), was a particular cause of concern. But Yeltsin clearly didn’t want to be seen as a nuclear Milosevic—and we should be grateful for that. That’s how Crimea, with its ethnic Russian majority, ended up in Ukraine without being given any real chance for self-determination.

It’s not only a sense of responsibility that prompted Yeltsin to make this decision. The idea of giving independence to various parts of the Soviet empire was indeed popular in Russia at the time. In January 1991, an 800,000-strong rally in Moscow—possibly the biggest in Russian history—demanded the right for Baltic countries to be independent. Russians weren’t averse to Ukrainian independence, either. It was the year of big hopes and immense enthusiasm that contrasts so sharply with extreme cynicism, apathy, and suicidal fatalism that’s engulfing Russia now.

So how did we wind up with Russia invading Ukraine 23 years later?