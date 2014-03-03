As Netanyahu Comes to Town, Here’s What Obama Has To Say About Him

Point is, this is the time of year when Obama reaches out to America’s pro-Israel Jewish community and tries to demonstrate he possesses what it was frequently said Bill Clinton had, which is an understanding of Israel in his “kishke,” or gut. (You think I made up that word, so here is an op-ed called “Obama Passes Kishke Test” and here is the time Elliott Abrams said Obama needs a “kishke transplant.”)

Two years ago, as rumors of Israeli plans to launch a military strike on Iranian facilities reached fever pitch, Obama invited journalist Jeffrey Goldberg to the White House for an interview on the eve of another AIPAC conference and Netanyahu visit. Goldberg is a very prominent Jewish journalist writing on these issues; “if in fifty years, for some reason, Jews decide to build their own airport in Bethesda, it will be named for Jeffrey Goldberg,” wrote Mark Leibovich in 2013’s This Town. This year, Obama did it again, and Goldberg’s indispensable interview was published Sunday afternoon on Bloomberg View. What follows is a guide for the perplexed (that’s also a Jewish reference) to what Obama was really saying when he was saying something else.

Obama said: “If Palestinians come to believe that the possibility of a contiguous sovereign Palestinian state is no longer within reach, then our ability to manage the international fallout is going to be limited.”