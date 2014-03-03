As Netanyahu Comes to Town, Here’s What Obama Has To Say About Him

Neither the Israeli-Palestinian conflict nor Iran’s nuclear program is the top foreign policy issue in the news, but the annual AIPAC Policy Conference waits for no man—not even Vladimir Putin. The confab brings somewhere in the neighborhood of 15,000 strong supporters of Israel to Washington, D.C., and this year, that includes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will visit the White House Monday and address the conference Tuesday morning. As importantly, the conference ensures a yearly focus on the U.S. administration’s Mideast policies, frequently serving as an occasion for clarification or a rollout of what’s next. Since Putin plays by his own rules, it must be a relief for President Barack Obama to return to familiar terrain, where he can speak in the special euphemistic code associated with Mideast policy.

Like his two predecessors, Obama sees Peace in the Middle East as a second-term legacy project, and doesn’t want to get burned (as his two predecessors were). He is now personally injecting himself into the process, with the goal of getting both sides to agree to a “framework”—one of those deathless peace process euphemisms—by April, when this round of negotiations is scheduled to end.

Point is, this is the time of year when Obama reaches out to America’s pro-Israel Jewish community and tries to demonstrate he possesses what it was frequently said Bill Clinton had, which is an understanding of Israel in his “kishke,” or gut. (You think I made up that word, so here is an op-ed called “Obama Passes Kishke Test” and here is the time Elliott Abrams said Obama needs a “kishke transplant.”)

Two years ago, as rumors of Israeli plans to launch a military strike on Iranian facilities reached fever pitch, Obama invited journalist Jeffrey Goldberg to the White House for an interview on the eve of another AIPAC conference and Netanyahu visit. Goldberg is a very prominent Jewish journalist writing on these issues; “if in fifty years, for some reason, Jews decide to build their own airport in Bethesda, it will be named for Jeffrey Goldberg,” wrote Mark Leibovich in 2013’s This Town. This year, Obama did it again, and Goldberg’s indispensable interview was published Sunday afternoon on Bloomberg View. What follows is a guide for the perplexed (that’s also a Jewish reference) to what Obama was really saying when he was saying something else.