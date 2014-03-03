Lenin—an author whose writings Putin has surely read in his KGB courses—used to say that foreign policy is a result of domestic policy. In other words: Vladimir Putin is solving Russia’s problems by creating external tensions. That’s how it was when he came to power on the wave of the Chechen war; that’s how it was during the war in Georgia; that’s how it is now. The specter of the Kiev Maidan is haunting the offices of the Kremlin’s tsarist officials—hence such strong reactions to the anti-war protests in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Of course, there are judicious people in Russia—also near the Kremlin—who travesty Putin and repeat: Whoever doesn’t long for Crimea has no heart, but whoever wants to break Crimea away from Ukraine has no brain. Unfortunately, chauvinist Russian xenophobia has the upper hand—many in the Kremlin are behaving as if they had no brains—not to mention dignity. The Russian parliament’s moral and political unanimity regarding the use of military force in Ukraine is reminiscent of the epoch of triumphalist manifestations performed for Stalin. And the image of the Russian Ambassador to the U.N., Vitaly Churkin, at the Security Council meeting will one day be used as a classic textbook example of the Putinist school of liars.

Democratic and independent Ukraine has loyal and non-opportunistic friends in Poland. The Polish government is rightly emphasizing the need for international solidarity—and making efforts to secure it. Polish public opinion should stay calm and refuse to give into emotions. We have to be tough but rational. For we should remember: Brezhnev’s Russian superpower arrogance led to aggression against Afghanistan but it was also responsible for the fact that precisely in Afghanistan, during that disgraceful war, the Soviet Empire began to get its teeth knocked out.