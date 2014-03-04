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Ezekiel J. Emanuel/

Six Healthcare Megatrends Caused by Obamacare

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Editor's Note: Earlier this week we published an excerpt from Reinventing American Health Care: How the Affordable Care Act will Improve our Terribly Complex, Blatantly Unjust, Outrageously Expensive, Grossly Inefficient, Error Prone System on the end of insurance companies. Here are five more megatrends that Emanuel predicts will take place in coming years.   

Excerpted from Reinventing American Health Care: How the Affordable Care Act will Improve our Terribly Complex, Blatantly Unjust, Outrageously Expensive, Grossly Inefficient, Error Prone System by Ezekiel J. Emanuel. Available from PublicAffairs, a member of The Perseus Books Group. Copyright © 2014.

Ezekiel J. Emanuel

Ezekiel J. Emanuel is the vice provost for global initiatives and the Diane v.S. Levy and Robert M. Levy University Professor and co-director of the Health Transformation Institute at the University of Pennsylvania. From January 2009 to January 2011, he served as special adviser for health policy to the director of the Office of Management and Budget in the White House.

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Healthcare, Politics, Obamacare, The Plank