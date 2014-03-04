The Newest Protest Art is the Destruction of the Old Protest Art

Art world power brokers don’t know what to make of Maximo Caminero. At least they have been remarkably quiet. Caminero is the disgruntled Miami artist who a couple of weeks ago smashed an ancient pot that the Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei had covered in bright green paint. Of course this is vandalism. But the act ought to have a certain Dadaist appeal, at least at a time such as ours when so many curators, critics, and gallerists—let’s call them the Neo-Dadaists and Pseudo-Dadaists—argue that Dada’s dissident spirit is essential to the modern artistic experience. Caminero, who has apologized to the artist, faces criminal mischief charges. The complicating factor here is that Ai’s most famous work of art happens to be a set of three photographs in which he himself is shown smashing an ancient Chinese pot. So Camerino, whose own paintings are surrealist fantasies set in outer space, can quite naturally argue that he is just taking a lesson from the master’s protest art playbook. And indeed Caminero has explained that when he smashed Ai’s pot, it was an Ai-style protest. Caminero was protesting the underrepresentation of local Miami artists such as Maximo Caminero at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, where Ai’s work is on display.

I find something weirdly fascinating about the entire affair. Is anybody surprised that such things can happen when Neo-Dadaism becomes canonical and the self-appointed rule breakers rule? Of course I am sorry to see an ancient pot smashed to smithereens. Then again, I have never been especially happy to see Ai covering pots such as this one with a layer of garish modern paint. And then there is the self-righteousness of Ai and his defenders. I don’t think it takes anything away from Ai’s courageous defense of civil rights in China to say that when it comes to purely artistic matters he’s pretty much a swaggering Neo-Dadaist poseur. Nihilistic grandstanding can have curious consequences. Ai seems to be arguing that there is no inherent problem with destroying or defacing antiquities, just so long as they are in your own possession. He’s a Neo-Dadaist who’s defending his property rights. “My only advice,” Ai has said, “is that he should make sure next time he knows—or have someone tell him—what he’s going to break. He thinks it’s from Home Depot?” Ai has a point. Then again, what does Ai expect? Is Ai saying that it’s okay to go into a museum and destroy inexpensive objects but not expensive objects? He apparently believes that his own decision to smash a pot is a viable subject for a work of art, the smashing photographically documented along with the artist’s own pokerfaced expression. So Caminero’s act is in the tradition of Ai’s original act—a Neo-Dadaist homage to a Neo-Dadaist act.