Noise ranks as the number one gripe of restaurant-goers nationally according to a Zagat survey, and it is the complaint submitted to New York City’s 311 hotline with the greatest frequency. (From 2012 to 2013, noise-related calls to 311 increased 16 percent according to noise activist Arlene Bronzaft.) Even if these complaints are just cyclical resurgences of an age-old problem—the ancient Greek colony Sybaris mandated that certain noisy tradesmen (potters, tinsmiths) had to live outside the city walls; Elizabethan men couldn’t beat their wives past 10 p.m.—we seem to be dealing with it differently. From noise-canceling headphones to the popularity of silent retreats, there has never been quite so great a premium placed on silence. And not only do we value it in a general sense, we’re willing to pay for it. Silence has become the ultimate luxury.

Take Amtrak’s silent car, a place where passengers attempt to wrest back some semblance of control from the epic indignities of travel. You may have paid several hundred dollars for a train that shows up two hours late, but at least you can sit in peace once you board, thanks to the vigilance of your fellow passengers—dedicated defenders of the code of silence. As Tim Kreider wrote in The New York Times in 2012: “Ever since I quit hanging out in Baltimore dive bars, the only place where I still regularly find myself in hostile confrontations with my fellow man is Amtrak’s Quiet Car.”

The fiercely defended philosophy of the quiet car is spreading. A number of rail lines around the country now offer silent seating areas. Moreover, people seem willing to pay extra for this small luxury. A recent informal CNN poll suggested that a number of airline passengers would dole out more for silent flights. According to The Boston Herald, 53 percent of passengers would offer up a premium to sit in a silent zone. Even when other people aren’t a problem, silent travel is sellable. “One of the most luxurious aspects” of driving the luxury, hybrid Lexus sedan (ostensibly, the quietest car on the market), writes one car-review website: “near absolute silence.” (Alongside the quiet-car-ification of other means of travel, it's worth noting that the quiet car has become perhaps less necessary; almost one-third of Americans prefer texting to calling.)