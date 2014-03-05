The search for silence might be the extreme extension of the urge to shed modern life’s “noisy” baggage: all those emails, texts, and bits of media—digital, social, etc.—that clutter our consciousness. Noise doesn’t even have to be audible in this modern incarnation; it’s become a particularly catchy symbol of any kind of nuisance. As Jonathan Sterne, author of The Audible Past: Cultural Origins of Sound Reproduction, put it to me, silence has become something like a metaphor for a “utopian state, much like the empty inbox.” Of course, our inboxes will never be empty. Being an advocate of quiet in our society,” wrote Kreider in his essay about the quiet car, is as “ridiculous as being an advocate of beauty or human life.”

But the impossibility of silence says something about why it remains so alluring. Noise-related annoyances stem from emotion—frustration, disorientation, fear—as much as actual audible irritation. During late nineteenth-century industrialization, “The noise of [the railroad’s] steam whistle,” writes Emily Thompson in The Soundscape of Modernity, “was disturbing not only for its loudness but also for its unfamiliarity.” When a 1926 study determined that an individual horse and carriage was actually louder than an individual automobile, The New York Times perceptively responded that the it was not the nature of the sounds that was the trouble, but the fact that “the ear has not learned how to handle them.” In a 1929 poll of New Yorkers, noises identified as “machine-age inventions” were the ones that bothered them most. And by the late 1920s, activists and engineers had a way to quantify their irritations. In 1929, the decibel was established as standard unit of sound. Science contributes to noisiness in more than just audible output: New means of measuring heightened peoples’ awareness of their aggravation.

Today, there’s a similar chicken-egg element connected to our obsession with silence: Technology has both increased our perceived need for silence and created (or at least improved) the means of attaining it. We’re assaulted by incessant technological “noise” and reliant on technology to control it. We’re battered by a ceaseless stream of emails and memos and tweets and status updates, but we plug into the latest iPod to tune it out. Those lightweight noise-cancelling headphones are the product of years of research and refinement. Same with the vacuum cleaner and the uber-quiet Lexus—or so their marketing materials would have you believe.

Does it all, ultimately, come down to marketing? There might also be another underlying economic rationale. As Garret Keizer points out in The Unwanted Sound of Everything We Want, matters that have less to do with life and more to do with quality-of-life, tend to arise in times of relative prosperity. The Depression and then World War II, Keizer argues, sapped the energy from efforts to “address the Jazz Age roar.” Though the first comprehensive noise code in New York City was passed in 1936, at the height of the Depression, it did not reflect the grand (i.e., expensive), progressive schemes that had been proposed earlier in the century for noise abatement. As one contemporary observer noted, “opposition to unnecessary noise has been somewhat drowned out in the Big Noises of politics, repeal and national recovery.” Of course, the Great Recession hasn't really ended for plenty of people in terms of its painful aftereffects, but the top 10 percent is splurging as though it's long gone.

I don’t mean to suggest that current preoccupations are merely a function of anxiety or technology or the economy. There are real detriments to a noise-filled life, and we might just be more aware of these issues than before. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that four million people work amid “damaging” noise every day; ten million people in the U.S. have noise-related hearing loss. And the dangers are not limited to our ears: a 2003 study found that exposure to chronic aircraft noise could impair reading comprehension and long-term memory in children. In 2011, the World Health Organization released a report which estimated, based on “disability adjusted years,” that “at least one million healthy life years are lost every year from traffic-related noise in western Europe.”

The modern-day selling of silence, though, seems to have less to do with either global health or the annoyance of a neighbor’s barking dog and more to do with a desire to push back against the gnat-like ticking of technology than anything else. Mindfulness mania has underlined that urge, and retreats and headphones and apps and niche guidebooks have responded. It might be just a matter of time before all this selling of silence comes to seem like a noisome annoyance of its own.