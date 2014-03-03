People Are Still Being Prosecuted for Legal Marijuana. Obama Hasn't Pardoned One of Them.

When Robert Duncan got laid off from his job in T.V. production and a friend offered him a gig at a medical marijuana dispensary in northern California, he paid a lawyer $800 to review the company’s operations and make sure the outfit was on the right side of state law. The lawyer told him he had nothing to worry about. A year after Duncan took the job, the Obama administration decided to crack down on the nascent marijuana industry—which is still illegal under the federal code. Duncan, whose story appeared on The Huffington Post this morning, got two years in prison after spending an estimated $30,000 in legal fees; the owner of the company got five; and the director got three and a half.

Duncan and his colleagues join hundreds of other people who have been sent to jail for selling pot in full compliance with state law. Here are five facts about the Obama administration’s war on medical marijuana.