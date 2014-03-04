Ukraine Crisis News Roundup: March 4

Putin rants about the situation in Ukraine: In a press conference today in Moscow, Putin said that Russia will not use force in Crimea right now, but left the option open and defended Russia's military presence in Ukraine as a humanitarian effort. He said he does not recognize the current Ukrainian government, that Yanukovych is the legitimate head of state but also that Yanukovych has no political future. "Ukraine's political life was turned into a farce," Putin said, calling the uprisings in Maidan Square "bacchanalia." Julia Ioffe's account of the conference has everything you need to know about what Putin said and how he said it, like the fact that "Putin was nervous, angry, cornered, and paranoid, periodically illuminated by flashes of his own righteousness...an authoritarian dancing uncomfortably in his new dictator shoes, squirming in his throne."

(The RT footage above is in Russian. Here is a video of the conference translated into English.)

"We will not go to war with the Ukrainian people. If we do take military action, it will only be for the protection of the Ukrainian people," Putin said. Responding to America's condemnation of Russia's actions, he remarked, "They often accuse us of illegitimate actions, but when I ask them if they are always legitimate, they say yes. But I have to remind everyone of Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, where they acted without the approval of the UN."

Putin to Western countries backing Kiev government: "Why are you destabilizing the country? What are you doing?!" — max seddon (@maxseddon) March 4, 2014

Putin: "I believe it's a revolutionary situation that goes back to the first days of Ukraine's statehood. Nothing's really changed" — max seddon (@maxseddon) March 4, 2014

Putin: "If disorder continues in Eastern regions (of Ukraine) we maintain all rights to take necessary measures." Okay. — Laura Mills (@lauraphylmills) March 4, 2014

Putin: "I have this feeling that in America, these people are sitting in a laboratory and doing experiments [on #Ukraine] like on rats." — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) March 4, 2014

No war yet, but the crisis continues: Putin ordered all Russian troops participating in military exercises near the Ukrainian border to return to their bases. That does not mean Russia is leaving Ukraine: "The massive military exercise in western Russia involving 150,000 troops, hundreds of tanks and dozens of aircraft was supposed to wrap up anyway," AP reports. Over 16,000 Russian troops remain in Crimea. Russia let the second deadline for its second ultimatum to Ukrainian forces—set for 5 a.m. EET—pass without launching the promised "military storm" across Ukraine.