These U.S. Corporations Are Probably Scared of Sanctions on Russia

Coke does not disclose its net revenues in Russia, but still has a large presence there. In 2011, it reported 3 percent growth in beverage volumes in the country. In 2011, it partnered with a global bottler, Coca-Cola Hellenic, in which it owns a 23 percent stake, to invest $5 billion in Russia through 2016.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon’s annual report contained limited information about its activity in Russia, but the oil giant signed an agreement in 2011 with Russian state-run oil company Rosneft to drill in the Arctic. The firms were supposed to begin drilling their first well this year. The lucrative crude up there could be worth hundreds of billions of dollars. From 2000 to 2011, Exxon also invested $10 billion in its Russian operations.

General Motors

GM sold 258,000 vehicles in Russia last year, for a market share of more than 9 percent. That’s slightly down from its 288,000 in sales in 2012 and accounts for less than 3 percent of their vehicle sales worldwide. GM also has production facilities in Russia and announced a five-year, $1 billion investment there in 2012.