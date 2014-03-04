What the Crisis in Ukraine Means for Its 70,000 Jews

Vladimir Putin, at his surreal press conference Tuesday morning, alleged that he saw a swastika armband among the anti-Russian protesters in Kiev. Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations suggested that “Russia had acted to thwart threats by ultranationalists, including anti-Semites, against Russians and Russian speakers inside Ukraine,” according to The New York Times.

But leaders of Ukraine’s own Jewish community have alleged that recent anti-Semitic provocations in the Crimea, including graffiti on a synagogue in Crimea’s capital that read “Death to the Zhids,” are the handiwork of pro-Russian Ukrainians. Rabbi Yaakov Dov Bleich, who presides over Ukraine’s Jewish Federation, signed a letter asking Russia to end its aggression, and compared the current climate in Crimea to that of pre-Anschluss Austria. Of Russia’s warnings that there were anti-Semites among the Kiev protesters, the rabbi added, “The Russians are blowing this way, way out of proportion.”

There were fascists among the anti-Yanukovych protesters, noted historian Timothy Snyder in the New York Review of Books, and undoubtedly some of them are anti-Semites—in the not-too-distant past, anti-Semitism was inseparable from Ukrainian right-wing nationalism. But there were also Jews among the anti-Yanukovych protesters: “Young Jewish men formed their own combat group, or sotnia, to take the fight to the authorities,” Snyder reported. He also said that Ukraine's former pro-Russia government told riot police that Kiev’s rioters were Jews. “In other words,” Snyder observed of the Yanukovych regime before it was deposed, “the Ukrainian government is telling itself that its opponents are Jews and us that its opponents are Nazis"