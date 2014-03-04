The Increasingly Awkward Conservative Crush on Putin

All the way back in 1946, with Nazi Germany defeated and the cold war commencing, George Orwell wrote a brilliant essay on James Burnham. The author of The Managerial Revolution and a leading political philosopher, Burnham was a frequent contributor to the young National Review, and, more broadly, a leading voice of postwar American conservatism.

What Orwell found in his analysis of Burnham was that this ostensible democrat and cold warrior held deep regard for--and even envied--authoritarian or totalitarian powers, including Stalin's Russia. This is why, Orwell explained, Burnham originally predicted a Nazi victory in World War II. (Britain, typically, was considered "decadent.") In later years, Orwell continued, Burnham would write about Stalin in "semi-mystical" terms (with a "fascinated admiration"), comparing him to heroes of the past; Burnham didn't like Stalin's politics, but he admired his strength. Of Burnham's odd quasi-regard for Stalinism and its supposedly destined victory over the forces of sickly democratic regimes, Orwell added: "The huge, invincible, everlasting slave empire of which Burnham appears to dream will not be established, or, if established, will not endure, because slavery is no longer a stable basis for human society."

Orwell, then, was not merely critical of Burnham's pessimism (Orwell himself could be overly pessimistic.) He also saw this pessimism as reflective of a mindset that prioritized vicious power-wielding and coercion over other things that allowed states to succeed and prosper.

This variety of pessimism did not end with Burnham, unfortunately. During the nearly 50 year Cold War, Americans were informed time and again by rightwingers that the Soviet Union did not allow dissent, and could therefore pursue its desired policies without protest. While the Soviets were single-minded, we were, yes, decadent. Soviet leaders could fight wars as they pleased, but freedom-loving presidents like Ronald Reagan had to put up with what Charles Krauthammer laughably called an "imperial Congress." (Some of the same type of commentary shows up about today's China: look how quickly the Chinese can build bridges! And, as Thomas Friedman proves, it isn't coming solely from the right.) But more unique among conservatives is the desire for a tough leader who will dispense with niceties and embrace power.