Do you gossip too much on Gchat? Blame the open office

These circumstances have pushed a lot of workplace friendship essentially underground: When you don’t have a door to close, the safest way to evade eavesdroppers is to converse silently on your computers. A former coworker and I used to keep a running Gchat conversation throughout the day, even though she sat so nearby I could hear her breathing when she had a cold. It wasn’t only that we didn’t want other people to know what we were saying. It also felt rude to speak out loud: Our voices might distract other people who were trying to focus.

Online chat, however, can be its own nasty form of distraction. Academics initially saw instant messaging as a potential boon to productivity. It was much easier to multitask while instant messaging, for instance, than it was while talking on the phone or in person. Some researchers saw IM’s value precisely in its ability to facilitate friendly conversations in split offices, where the absence of “water cooler talk” left workers feeling isolated and hampered team projects. The challenge, these researchers thought, would be getting employees to adopt IM even though it served no apparent purpose: “IM is a tool for which most workplace users do not have a clear, well-defined need,” they wrote in 2002. “One does not generally hear people in the workplace asking for IM tools to help them get their work done.”

IM found its way into the workplace anyway—aided, no doubt, by Google, which automatically provides Gchat accounts to workers whose businesses use Gmail. And now that instant messaging is a fact of office life, a lot of the relevant research has shifted from how IM might help us work to how it actually makes work harder. One study, for example, showed that workers who noticed an IM alert took less than two seconds to check the new message—and needed eight minutes to get back to the task the message interrupted. Interruptions set off what researchers call “chains of diversion,” where workers rapidly cycle through tasks rather than concentrating on one and seeing it to completion. “When people are constantly interrupted, they develop a mode of working faster (and writing less) to compensate for the time they know they will lose by being interrupted,” the authors of a related study, “The Cost of Interrupted Work,” found. “Yet working faster with interruptions has its cost: people in the interrupted conditions experienced a higher workload, more stress, higher frustration, more time pressure, and effort.”