The New GOP Poverty Efforts Are Impractical, Incoherent, and Inhumane

Tuesday morning, President Obama put the final piece of his inequality agenda on the table. In releasing his 2015 budget, he calls for an additional $60 billion dollars in anti-poverty spending by expanding the earned income tax credit (EITC) for those without children, as well as making it eligible to younger and older workers. The earned income tax credit is a program that boosts the wages of low-income workers, particularly those with children, through the tax code. This expansion will benefit 7.7 million workers already getting the EITC, and allow an additional 5.8 million workers to take advantage of the program.

With this proposal, President Obama has a full anti-inequality agenda. In turning to inequality as the generational challenge of our times, President Obama has emphasized three sets of problems. The first is runaway incomes at the top, which he has used to justify the need for financial regulations as well as higher taxes on the rich. The second is stagnating incomes in the middle, which health care reform is meant to challenge. And the last is economic insecurity at the bottom, which he’s focused on with a higher minimum wage, expanded Medicaid access, and now an expanded earned income tax credit.

How have Republicans responded to the inequality challenge? They’ve really only put markers on the third challenge of poverty and low-wage work. However, a quick glance at their thinking shows that their current agenda is a mix of the impractical, inhumane, and incoherent compared to what liberals have on offer.

It’s difficult to pin down exactly what Republicans think of inequality. There are many reasons why: Their party has broken down in exhaustive infighting. They’d rather criticize the President’s policies than put forth their own. And until the 2012 elections, celebrating inequality was a central part of their agenda. That campaign, with its blustering rhetoric of job creators building things and 47 percent of the population being leeches—as well as its wonkish diagnosis that economic weakness was a result of the 1 percent suffering from so much regulation, taxes and uncertainty that they’ve gone on strike—showed that conservatives were perfectly comfortable with high levels of inequality.