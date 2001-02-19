Indoctrinology

For years, protests against these forms of discrimination had been voiced by medical experts, laypeople, and political figures alike. Dr. Patricia Buffler, the former dean of the Berkeley School of Public Health, had expressed the feelings of many people when she stated a few years earlier that "there is so much outrage that half the human population has been left out" of clinical trials. In 1996, an independent physician-founded organization called the Foundation for Women's Health asserted that "women are invisible in the health care system beyond their reproductive systems. The medical model using male science, male body, male culture is still the norm. Women die unnecessarily due to this male perspective." Perhaps the voice that carried the farthest was Hillary Clinton's, during the time when the former First Lady was directing the effort to reform the American system of health care. In July 1993 she told the assembled members of the Society for Women's Health Research of the "appalling degree to which women were routinely excluded from major clinical trials of most illnesses."

With all of this as background, the motion to support the medical school's request for funding was applauded by every member of the committee but one. This recalcitrant fellow was the only dissenter in an otherwise unanimous recommendation. Stubbornly, he questioned the validity of the generally accepted evidence purporting to demonstrate significant gender bias in health care. He denounced the concept of a women's health initiative as a faddish notion that was acquiring popularity in medical schools only because it had become "politically correct" and was an easy sell to well-intentioned foundations like ours. He went so far as to call the entire project a "boondoggle"—his very word—whose unstated purpose was to help to balance the school's budget, by providing funds to pay the salaries of the participating faculty members and staff. Just as emphatically, he wondered aloud whether some of these personnel might not qualify to be retained were this funding not available. These objections were respectfully heard by the committee, and just as respectfully they were discounted. Without another murmur of dissent, the trustees committed the foundation to fund the women's health program for a total of $6.5 million.

Truth be told, I was the curmudgeonly dissenter. Had a book like Sally Satel's been available during those discussions, I might have convinced a few of my colleagues that they should not be so quick to approve the medical school's proposal. Who knows? The sheer weight of the arguments that Satel provides to refute the conventional political-medical wisdom might even have resulted in a different outcome of our deliberations. I plan to put a copy of her carefully documented study in the hands of the two foundation trustees—not to convince them that they were wrong, but as a lesson in the evaluation of evidence, and as a warning to avoid hopping on bandwagons with square wheels, whose clunking is obscured by the brassy blare of the trumpeting that precedes them.