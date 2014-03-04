Pro-Russian Fighters Beat Our Ukrainian Students With Bats

This protest was met not only with violence, but with violence in which foreign citizens were involved. Dobkin, together with his crony Hennadii Kernes, the mayor of Kharkiv (and a convicted criminal) orchestrated a pro-Russian rally to which about two thousand participants from the nearby Russian city of Belgorod were brought across the border. To avoid any clashes, the Co-ordinative Council of the Maidan for Europe cancelled its own rally, previously summoned at the same time and place.

After the end of the pro-Russian rally a large group of well-trained fighters, armed with bats, compliance weapons, and tear gas attacked the building of the Provincial Administration and severely beat our young students. Then they threw them into the midst of an enraged pro-Russian throng, who beat and kicked them. Most of this crowd could not help being pro-Russian in the elementary sense that they were Russians, brought from Russia by bus. The police, corrupted by Mayor Kernes, did not intervene. Alongside the students a number of adults were injured, including Dr. Serhii Zhadan, a writer of international renown, and Dr. Valerii Romanovskyi, who teaches at a local university.

Russian official propaganda and media try to portray the supporters of democracy and freedom in Ukraine as nationalist extremists who menace the existence of the Russian-speaking community. This Goebbelsian rhetoric has nothing at all to do with Ukrainian reality. The Nazi tendencies can rather be observed on the other side. As part of this staged protest, a Russian flag was raised on the flagpole of the Kharkiv Provincial Administration. The person who raised that Russian flag was Mika Ronkainen, a Russian citizen from Moscow, who expressed his admiration for Adolf Hitler on the web. It is bad enough when a foreigner raises a foreign flag. It is perhaps worse when that person admires Nazis—and still worse when his actions are portrayed as a fight against Nazism. All of this would be simply preposterous if it were not so dangerous to the lives and futures of our students.