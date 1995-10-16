The Plague

That brief extract goes far toward explaining Elizabeth Kenny's absence from the Polio Hall of Fame, and it is also a fair sample of Tony Gould's writing. He further describes Kenny with words such as "authoritarian," "boorish" and "abusive." Writers are quoted to whom she is "a giant of a sea captain" and "a real pain in the ass." But the pain in the ass prevailed, and the National Foundation endorsed her innovative treatments in December, 1941, though it refused to fund the Kenny Institute less than two years later.

Sister Kenny did, in fact, accomplish a kind of revolution. Before her, the treatment of crippling polio was primarily conducted with prolonged rigid immobilization using splints or even plaster casts, even though no one could demonstrate any real benefits from such a psychologically harmful approach. It was Sister Kenny's hypothesis that muscle spasms must be relaxed with warm moist packs, followed by passive movement and the encouragement of early reactivation. To a greater degree than Salk, Sister Kenny allowed herself to become the subject of a cult and the creature of publicity, a mistake that angered physicians and slowed the acceptance of her teachings. She was a walking paradox. A pediatrician who visited the Kenny Institute in Minneapolis came away with feelings so mixed that he described her two facets in a single phrase: "Miss Kenny is an amazing woman with a rather unfortunate Messiah complex."

It is not for its portrayals of the polio conquerers that Gould's book is most valuable but for its description of the lives of its victims. In telling the individual stories of a group of badly disabled survivors, Gould's voice softens; the adjectives are gentler and seem fewer in number. These are people he really understands, and in him they recognize a comrade. The very matter-of-factness with which they tell of their experiences in long fascinating passages, and the straightforward manner in which Gould presents them to us, stand in stark contrast to the colorful interjections that characterize much of the rest of this book. An air of calm and familiarity pervades the hundred pages the author gives over to these tales of perseverance and courage as he relates them one by one.

But Tony Gould is on familiar territory here and needs no instruction. He contracted polio at the age of 20, while serving in Hong Kong as an officer with a Gurkha regiment. He came close to death, being saved only by the hurried insertion of a breathing tube into his windpipe. He progressed from iron lung to a leg brace and crutches, and finally to canes, all the time receiving intensive physiotherapy. Although he no longer wears the leg brace, he still requires two canes for balance when he walks. And so he is, to use his own words, "my own exegete." When he has completed the stories of the others, he writes about himself. The experience of polio, he writes, can help a person to "discover within yourself resources you might not otherwise have found." That has so often been said about one or another of the afflictions of life that it has shrunk to the dimensions of the shopworn. And yet there are many proofs of its truth, among which is now the simple eloquence of Tony Gould when he writes about things he knows well, when he tells his deeply affecting stories of those who have endured polio, and his own story, too.