While Hillary Rodham Clinton and Ira Magaziner were focusing the attention of their health task force on benefits packages and consumer alliances, short (or no) shrift was being given to one of the greatest concerns expressed by the actual users of our medical care system: the equitable distribution of high-quality medical services throughout the country. Whether they choose to enter their local hospital or a big city medical center, patients want to be assured that they will have access to diagnostic and treatment facilities that are of equal caliber.

The issue of local access to excellence has never been satisfactorily addressed by the vaunted Canadian system; it continues to be one of their program's glaring defects. To benefit from sophisticated medical technologies, Canadian patients often must be transferred to major medical centers in cities far from home, sometimes hundreds of miles away And yet, in one form or another, a solution to the access question has been proposed over and over again for more than a century--ever since a prototype first hit print in Hygeia, A City of Health, a utopian book written in 1876 by an Englishman named Benjamin Ward. For a variety of reasons, conditions never seemed ripe to carry it out. Without doubt, the time has finally come.

The solution is to be found in the fact that, with few exceptions, each of our nation's 126 medical schools is potentially capable of overseeing the needs of the region in which it is situated. Also, thanks largely to the Hill-Burton program of the Truman administration, the United States is endowed with a network of local hospitals that can satisfy the needs of their surrounding populations. The health care delivery scheme that would provide an organized structure for the Clinton plan is one divided among the 126 centers. From each of these centers expertise would radiate through a system of closely linked affiliations with every community, hospital in the region. Such a system lends itself to the principle of flexibility of choice that is basic to the Clinton proposals and to the protection of each state's or region's option to choose its own payment and organizational methods.

The most recent attempt at regionalization was made in 1964 as part of Lyndon Johnson's Great Society. Sadly, the president's efforts fell prey to bad press and poor organization. Called "Regional Medical Planning," a part of the Heart Disease, Cancer and Stroke Amendments of 1965, the Great Society's legislation aimed to promote regional centers of excellence at universities, from which the fruits of medical progress were to be disseminated to community hospitals. But the program's goals were unclear and its scope led to fears that government would intrude on the lives of average Americans. In time, each of the participating groups (hospitals, organized medicine and the public) began to mistrust each others' motives. Opposition grew when it was discovered that universities would be permitted to use federal dollars to pursue their own pet projects. Even worse, medical schools at the dine were inept at providing good basic primary and secondary care; they were also inefficient and very expensive. As William Kissick--now a professor of health care systems at the University of Pennsylvania, but then a legislative assistant to the RMP planning group--put it at a recent reunion of the program's participants, the regionalization of three decades ago "was the right concept, presented to the wrong culture.…Much has been changed in a quarter of a century. We need regionalization more than ever."