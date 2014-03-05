A Democrat Just Blew Up at Darrell Issa Over the IRS Scandal: "It Is Absolutely Un-American”

“Let me say what I have to say,” Cummings responded. “I've listened to you for the last 15 or 20 minutes. Let me say what I have to.” Issa relented for a moment and Cummings began criticizing Issa’s investigation before Isaa stood up and said to shut the entire thing down.

“If you will sit down and allow me to ask this question. I am a member of the Congress of the United States of America. I am tired of this,” Cummings said. “We have members over here, each who represent 700,000 people. You cannot just have a one-sided investigation. There is absolutely something wrong with that, and it is absolutely un-American.”

“We had a hearing. It was adjourned,” Issa replied. “I gave you an opportunity to ask your questions. You had no questions.”