Putin's Been Wanting Crimea for a Long, Long Time

Publicly, since at least 2008. That year, at the April Russia-NATO summit in Bucharest, Putin made his desire to protect the Russian language known. Putin and his brass have long felt that NATO, especially an expanding one, to be one of the main threats to Russia. I can't blame him, frankly, but at that summit, he reportedly made clear that if NATO dared to take Ukraine into its fold, Putin will take...Crimea. You know, to protect the Russian speakers.

It caused quite a hubbub at the time, with Ukrainian then-president Viktor Yushchenko saying that NATO would be a great way to guarantee Ukraine's independence. Which, given Putin's reported remarks to then-President George W. Bush, seemed to be up for discussion. "You have to understand, George, that Ukraine is not even a country," he is widely reported to have said. "Part of its territory is in Eastern Europe and the greater part was given to them by us." (By the way, note all the then-presidents I've mentioned. Putin has survived them all.)

Anyway, back to those Russian speakers in Crimea, remember them? Well, there were plenty of Russian speakers living under Ukraine's flag back in April 2008, too, and Putin seemed not to be too preoccupied with their fate then. Crimea itself was a different issue. Think about it: If you sold your house and the buyers accidentally got your car with it, too, you'd want it back, too. And Putin doesn't even think of it as a sale; it was a donation. And they got your car. How fair is that?