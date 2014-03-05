Putin's Been Wanting Crimea for a Long, Long Time

Vladimir Putin isn't invading Crimea or trying to secure the land around which his warm-water fleet is based, no, no. He is protecting Russian speakers from brazen fascist aggression on the part of the Ukrainians. Truth is, protecting, uh, Russian speakers in Crimea has been a passion of Putin's for a long time.

How long?

Publicly, since at least 2008. That year, at the April Russia-NATO summit in Bucharest, Putin made his desire to protect the Russian language known. Putin and his brass have long felt that NATO, especially an expanding one, to be one of the main threats to Russia. I can't blame him, frankly, but at that summit, he reportedly made clear that if NATO dared to take Ukraine into its fold, Putin will take...Crimea. You know, to protect the Russian speakers.

It caused quite a hubbub at the time, with Ukrainian then-president Viktor Yushchenko saying that NATO would be a great way to guarantee Ukraine's independence. Which, given Putin's reported remarks to then-President George W. Bush, seemed to be up for discussion. "You have to understand, George, that Ukraine is not even a country," he is widely reported to have said. "Part of its territory is in Eastern Europe and the greater part was given to them by us." (By the way, note all the then-presidents I've mentioned. Putin has survived them all.)