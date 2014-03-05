Five Guidelines for America's Foreign Policy Towards Russia

Putin may be a “Russian ayatollah”: delusional, messianic, narcissistic, moralistic, brutal, or all of the above. What he’s not is the cool, rational intellectual that defines Barack Obama. And that makes for a mutually difficult relationship which is playing out in Ukraine, Syria, Iran, missile defense, and trade challenges.

Changing either man is highly unlikely. But changing Russian policy is doable if the US is careful and adroit. We need to accept some realities and work around them:

1. We cannot deal with issues in isolation. What we do or don’t do in Kosovo, Georgia, Syria, or Iran shapes Russia’s impression of us—and that affects Russia’s calculus in Ukraine. Conversely, how we deal with Russia in Ukraine affects our options with Russia elsewhere.

2. Russia’s participation in the G8 has always been more of a courtesy than a requirement. Putin just spent $51 billion showcasing Sochi as a modern venue of the new 21st century Russia. Denying him the G8 in June will hurt him far more than it will hurt the remaining G7—and could be a forcing mechanism to get him to reconsider some of his recent rash actions.