A Small But Auspicious Gun Control Victory: Facebook Is Cracking Down on Illegal Gun Sales

That’s not really saying much, given what an under-regulated free-for-all the online gun marketplace has become. There are an estimated six million gun sales made every year without the background checks required for sales by licensed gun dealers, and a rapidly increasing share of those are being made via online dealers, rather than at the gun shows that have traditionally been the focus of political efforts to expand background checks. (An undercover investigation by Mayors Against Illegal Guns, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg's group, found rampant willingness by online sellers to evade laws.) Even with the new rules, Facebook users will still be able to post notices about guns for sale on pages like “Guns for Sale,” which has more than 213,000 “likes” and includes, alongside dozens of pictures of guns for sale, charming images such as a poster of an AR-15 rifle with the words: “Ladies, if your guy doesn’t know how to shoot a gun…you have a girlfriend” and another showing a man jumping out of bed with a handgun over the caption: “Dads Demand Guns because its (sic) my ass that has to go see what that noise was at 2 a.m.” And even if sellers won’t be able to advertise their willingness to evade background checks in states that require them for private sales, the fact remains that 35 states do not require them, thanks to the failure of Manchin-Toomey, so the new Facebook rule only crimps so much. That’s not to mention that Facebook is hardly the only game in town for online gun sales. There are big clearinghouses like Armslist.com as well as countless smaller outlets with varying levels of vigilance when it comes to preventing illegal sales.

Still, the Facebook announcement shouldn’t be discounted. For one thing, any limits, however small, can have a real impact: among the recent sales traced to a Facebook posting was the sale of a gun by an Ohio man to a 15-year-old Kentucky boy who brought the gun to school.

More broadly, though, the Facebook agreement offers more evidence that gun control groups are making some progress in their post-Manchin-Toomey strategy, which is to focus on changing cultural norms while the legislative route in Washington remains bottled up. (It's an echo, in some regard, of the approach anti-smoking groups have taken to stigmatizing cigarettes.) There was last summer’s victory at Starbucks, which after much pressure from both gun-rights groups and Moms Demand Action announced that it was henceforth discouraging the open carry of weapons at its shops in states that allow open carry. And now comes Facebook. “Moms have momentum, and we’re moving the country toward a culture of gun safety one company, one legislator, one law at a time,” said Shannon Watts, head of Moms Demand Action. “We’re going to keep applying pressure to corporations and political leaders until they do more to reduce the gun violence that plagues our country.”