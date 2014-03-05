Russians Will Always Be America's Favorite Villains. And Now They're Back.

Now the events in the Ukraine have confronted us with the possibility that Russia is no joke. With Putin marshalling troops and launching test missiles, the echoes of the Cold War are growing more and more insistent. But it is precisely those echoes that are making it hard for us to assess the real dimensions of the threat—to take Putin and what he represents entirely seriously. Putin was a colonel in the KGB, but if KGB is the name of a fashionable-ironic bar in downtown Manhattan, how can we know whether to fear that legacy or laugh at it? There remains an undercurrent, in American discussion of the crisis, of disbelieving mockery: Putin is seen as some kind of oaf because he is simply untimely. He doesn't realize that the kind of big-power rivalry he is trying to provoke is just not done anymore. Isn't this supposed to be the end of history?

What we are seeing is a weird kind of negative feedback loop: The more dangerous Russia is, the more untimely it seems, so the less dangerous it appears. The problem is that, while Putin's government and his ideology have little to do with the Soviet Union, the Soviet Union remains our reflexive frame of reference for anything having to do with Russian geopolitics; and the Soviet Union is no longer frightening to us. Partly this is a generational issue. No one under 30 today remembers the Cold War at all; no one under 60 played any major role in waging it. What remains is the defunct iconography of Cold War pop culture: Russian villains from the Bond movies to Rocky to Boris and Natasha, which could not seem less threatening today.

If we no longer know quite how to think and feel about Russia, it's partly a sign of how anomalous the Cold War really was in American history. America's relationships with some European countries—Britain, France—go back to the roots of our national DNA; with Latin American and Pacific countries, our geography entangles us. But Russia, with its traditional ambitions in Central Asia and Eastern Europe, never ought to have intersected with American geopolitical interests. It was ideology that made the Cold War global, turning the post-World War II settlement into a matter of superpower conflict. And Putinism is not quite an ideology, though it seems to want to be: a mishmash of nationalism and conservatism, presenting the deeply unlikely spectacle of a geopolitcal movement whose most salient belief appears to be homophobia.