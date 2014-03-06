Republicans Are Playing Politics While Ukraine Faces Default

But despite the almost non-existent impact the reforms would have on the U.S., they have gotten caught up in Washington politics. The Obama administration did not make them a top priority until after his reelection, but has included them in its budget this year and last year. In January, the White House fought to include them in the omnibus spending bill. But Mitch McConnell decided to use them as a bargaining chip and demanded that the Treasury Department block new IRS rules that would curb politically active nonprofits. The administration refused, and the reforms are still languishing in Congress.

Why is this important? The reforms would allow Ukraine to borrow approximately 60 percent more (from $1 billion to $1.6 billion) from the IMF’s emergency fund. That’s money that Ukraine can use to pay off its debts and avoid a default. In certain scenarios, the IMF makes exceptions and allows countries to access additional funds, as it did with Greece and Ireland after the financial crisis. But there’s no guarantee it would do so with Ukraine. By blocking the passage of the IMF reforms, Republicans are actively making it harder for Ukraine to pay back its loans.

The U.S.’s refusal to pass the reforms—which 130 countries have already approved—only hurts our credibility. Given the broad constituency of nations that want to help Ukraine, this won’t stop the IMF from offering a loan. But it’s a bit rich for the U.S. to call for IMF help when it refuses to pass basic reforms that would have no material effect on the United States and that most of the world has already approved.