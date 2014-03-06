The Latest Obamacare Delay and What It Means

If you have an old, skimpy health insurance policy that you want to keep, you can now do so for a little longer—although it depends on which state you call home and whether you gave up the plan already.

That’s the basic gist of an announcement that the Obama Administration made on Wednesday. It was part of a series of administrative actions, some of them pretty technical, setting guidelines for how the insurance market will work in 2015 and 2016. And it’s the latest in a string of delays that have drawn scorn and ridicule from the law’s critics, including Republican leaders and conservative writers like Philip Klein of the Washington Examiner. As they see it, the administration is stretching its legal authority and trying to postpone more painful parts of the law until after the next presidential election.

The critics may be right. Among other things, the change applies to small businesses—a group that was likely to experience a significant, and controversial, round of disruptions this year. That was sure to create political controversy. In addition, as Sam Baker of National Journal observed, the administration's press release mentioned consultations with a group of Democratic Senators—most of whom are facing tough reelection fights and have been pressuring the administration to let more people with old plans keep them. (As for the questions about the limits of presidential authority, I'll leave that to the lawyers, at least for now.)

Still, purely on the merits, the move has a certain logic to it. A major goal of the Affordable Care Act is to transform the health insurance market for people buying coverage on their own, directly from insurers—or what policy experts call the “non-group” market. In the old non-group market, carriers could sell policies with huge coverage gaps—exposing beneficiaries to out-of-pocket charges that reached into five figures and, sometimes, excluding whole classes of services. In addition, carriers could refuse applications from people at high risk of filing large claims, and then set premiums accordingly: By avoiding the sick, they could keep prices low. Obamacare seeks to end those practices, so that everybody can get coverage—and that all policies include comprehensive benefits.