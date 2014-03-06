The Latest Obamacare Delay and What It Means

The critics may be right. Among other things, the change applies to small businesses—a group that was likely to experience a significant, and controversial, round of disruptions this year. That was sure to create political controversy. In addition, as Sam Baker of National Journal observed, the administration's press release mentioned consultations with a group of Democratic Senators—most of whom are facing tough reelection fights and have been pressuring the administration to let more people with old plans keep them. (As for the questions about the limits of presidential authority, I'll leave that to the lawyers, at least for now.)

Still, purely on the merits, the move has a certain logic to it. A major goal of the Affordable Care Act is to transform the health insurance market for people buying coverage on their own, directly from insurers—or what policy experts call the “non-group” market. In the old non-group market, carriers could sell policies with huge coverage gaps—exposing beneficiaries to out-of-pocket charges that reached into five figures and, sometimes, excluding whole classes of services. In addition, carriers could refuse applications from people at high risk of filing large claims, and then set premiums accordingly: By avoiding the sick, they could keep prices low. Obamacare seeks to end those practices, so that everybody can get coverage—and that all policies include comprehensive benefits.

It’s a major change—and, as you know, many insurers responded last year by simply cancelling the old policies, rather than trying to upgrade them. That created an outcry among people who remembered, quite distinctly, President Obama’s promise that they could keep their policies if they liked them. A few months ago, the Administration announced that insurers had the option to go back and restore those cancelled plans, as long as state officials were willing to go along. That grace period was to last through the end of 2014. Wednesday’s announcement effectively extends it two more years, so that somebody with a substandard plan can hold onto it through the end of 2016.