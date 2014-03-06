Claire McCaskill Defends Her Controversial Stance on Military Sexual Assault

McCaskill wants to leave the authority with unit commanders, but mandate some additional review. Under her system, a commander's decision not to move forward would automatically be reviewed by a higher-ranking officer; if the commander does not want to prosecute and the unit's legal advisor or the prosecutor disagrees, the case would be sent up to the secretaries of the armed services, the military's senior civilian officials. The bulk of this system, and many other changes that McCaskill and Gillibrand agree on, was already put into place this winter when the annual defense authorization act was signed into law. McCaskill's new bill contains the last of those checks and balances along with some other reforms. For example, it would prevent service members from using the “good soldier defense,” which allows them to introduce records of good conduct as evidence of innocence.

Critics say McCaskill's approach won’t fix some of the basic problems that have come to light in recent months, like the fact that over a quarter of victims are assaulted by someone in the chain of command. As McCaskill has lobbied for her ideas, and won supporters, advocates for more aggressive reforms have called her "a roadblock" and accused her of being "unwilling to compromise."

McCaskill, a former sex crimes prosecutor and vocal progressive on the Senate Armed Services Committee, bristles at such suggestions. On Wednesday, we talked about why she thinks her approach is better—and what she thinks of the criticisms leveled against her. The charges are “unbelievable,” she told me. “This has been one of the most difficult moments in my public life.” And while she stresses the areas of agreement between herself and Gillibrand, she’s convinced that only her approach will increase the number of prosecutions. Gillibrand "is advocating that prosecutors be the only judge as to whether or not a case should go to trial," she said. "I want to make sure that we are not going backwards by allowing these cases to go away without any checks and balances on the prosecutor whatsoever."