Why the 'True Detective' Finale Worked

But first, the other stuff: the mystery was solved in just about the way it seemed that it would be after episode seven, thus putting all the more colorful (and enjoyable) theories about surprise killers to rest. It's true that the lead which Marty discovered to crack the case was flimsy in the extreme—green paint on a house? really?—but it didn't upset the dramatic course of the episode. The early scenes with the bizarre killer and his lover/half-sister were creepy, but also more familiar from other serial killer shows and movies. (These wackos usually disappoint.)

Still, the central (twenty-minute!) suspense/action section was a triumph of directing and tension; how many times have you seen a similar scene in a cop movie, and how many of them were this good? The director's superb camerawork gave the entire stretch a texture and range normally lacking in scenes of men searching through dark rooms (or, in this case, caves).

As for the resolution, it was nice to see smart protagonists who actually go to the press when they have information, and it was a relief that the political corruption angle was not lingered over. (I don't think powerful people would stand by child rapists caught on tape.) The plot reminded me of last year's wonderful movie Prisoners, which wasn't interested in conspiracies but did display a fascination with how victimized children lead to more victimized children. (This is also a theme of Mystic River.)