Why the 'True Detective' Finale Worked

As for the resolution, it was nice to see smart protagonists who actually go to the press when they have information, and it was a relief that the political corruption angle was not lingered over. (I don't think powerful people would stand by child rapists caught on tape.) The plot reminded me of last year's wonderful movie Prisoners, which wasn't interested in conspiracies but did display a fascination with how victimized children lead to more victimized children. (This is also a theme of Mystic River.)

One of the especially nice things about the episode was the humor. Even the kidnapped sheriff has an amusing line, asking what on earth McConaughey, in the midst of a strange comment, actually means. (McConaughey, I believe, eventually yells "L'chaim, fat-ass" at the sheriff.)

For me, however, the best part of the show was Harrelson's performance. The wonderful scene in which he stumbles upon the house clue was invigorating but also bittersweet; for just a moment, we see that he would have been a good cop if he hadn't wasted his prime years on sex and booze. (He also knows just what to say to McConaughey once the latter starts crying in the final scene of the show.) Marty emerges, then, as a deeper creation than we were at first led to believe: wounded, wasted, but ultimately not a total stick. (Harrelson also had a terrific, alternately comic and tense scene with McConaughey, where they are driving and discussing his ex-wife.)

As for those wasted years, they were summoned most powerfully in the brief glimpse we see of his ex-wife and daughters visiting him in the hospital. Some people may complain that this was another scene with women given very little to do, but I read it differently: even in his moment of triumph, he still doesn't have a real relationship with his family.

In sum, the episode hightlighted the two most superb aspects of the show. The first is that, with music and camerawork and arresting locations, it created a real, identifiable, and fascinating world—recognizable but different from our own. This is escapism at its very best. And second, this episode confirmed that the show remains one of the best examples of that tired genre: the buddy cop movie/show. When will we next see detectives who have a relationship as intense, complex, and strange as these two? Well, next season would be nice.