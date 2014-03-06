Conservatives Score a Big Win in their Long War Against the Civil Rights Division

After the Boston Massacre in 1770, attorney John Adams decided to defend the soldiers who had slaughtered his fellow Bostonians. His decision to defend the soldiers was unpopular, and he lost over half of his clients. Reflecting on his career after he had gone on to serve as President, he called his defense of the soldiers “one of the most gallant, generous, manly and disinterested actions of my whole life, and one of the best pieces of service I ever rendered my country.”

The Senate’s rejection yesterday of President Obama’s nominee for the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, Debo Adegbile, would have Adams turning over in his grave. Adegbile was subject to spurious Republican attacks because he had served as Legal Counsel to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund and participated in the defense of Mumia Abu-Jamal, who had been convicted of killing a Philadelphia police officer in 1981. Adegbile’s only participation in the case had been to file a 2009 motion claiming that Jamal had faced a discriminatory jury. For Republicans, with the assistance of a slew of swing-state Democrats, that was enough to reject his nomination. Adegbile’s stellar legal career, which included two appearances before the Supreme Court defending the Voting Rights Act, were swept aside. In right-wing media he became a “cop-killer advocate.”

The attack on Adegbile was, in reality, an attack on the Civil Rights Division itself. The conservative accusations included the bizarre claim that when Adegbile was counsel to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, which had been run by Thurgood Marshall, he led it towards an “increasingly radical” position. The attack had less to do with Adegbile’s supposed selection of Jamal as a client and more to do with the belief that, as the National Review openly stated, the division has been “a micromanager of daily life.” In reality, the stance was an attack on having a competent Civil Rights Division that can protect voting rights and prevent discrimination.

And it was nothing new. The vote was the latest iteration of the Republican attack on the Civil Rights Division. During the Clinton administration, GOP Senators repeatedly went after the nominees for the position. Lani Guinier, a former head of the voting rights project at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and veteran of the Civil Rights Division, was nominated for the position in 1993. Republicans attacked her academic work for seeking to promote minority political power. In the process, her academic work was scanned for a few sentences that could be misconstrued. "I don't think anyone can understand complex ideas about political participation by referring to one sentence or one footnote in a 77-page article. If it were that simple, I wouldn't have written 77 pages--I'd have written one sentence," Gunier said. Nonetheless, amidst ceaseless bad-faith attacks, President Clinton decided to withdraw her nomination.