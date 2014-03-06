Conservatives Score a Big Win in their Long War Against the Civil Rights Division

The attack on Adegbile was, in reality, an attack on the Civil Rights Division itself. The conservative accusations included the bizarre claim that when Adegbile was counsel to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, which had been run by Thurgood Marshall, he led it towards an “increasingly radical” position. The attack had less to do with Adegbile’s supposed selection of Jamal as a client and more to do with the belief that, as the National Review openly stated, the division has been “a micromanager of daily life.” In reality, the stance was an attack on having a competent Civil Rights Division that can protect voting rights and prevent discrimination.

And it was nothing new. The vote was the latest iteration of the Republican attack on the Civil Rights Division. During the Clinton administration, GOP Senators repeatedly went after the nominees for the position. Lani Guinier, a former head of the voting rights project at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and veteran of the Civil Rights Division, was nominated for the position in 1993. Republicans attacked her academic work for seeking to promote minority political power. In the process, her academic work was scanned for a few sentences that could be misconstrued. "I don't think anyone can understand complex ideas about political participation by referring to one sentence or one footnote in a 77-page article. If it were that simple, I wouldn't have written 77 pages--I'd have written one sentence," Gunier said. Nonetheless, amidst ceaseless bad-faith attacks, President Clinton decided to withdraw her nomination.

In 1997, President Clinton nominated Bill Lann Lee to the position and the episode was repeated. Lee was a prominent Chinese American civil rights lawyer who had begun his career at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund working for Jack Greenberg. After Clinton nominated Lee, Senator Orrin Hatch launched an effort to block his confirmation. Hatch’s reasons were spurious; he claimed that Lee’s work at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund made him biased and he cited Lee’s opposition to a California proposition that banned the use of race in state hiring. Lee was unable to get confirmed and had to serve out the rest of the administration with a recess appointment.