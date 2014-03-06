Why You Shouldn’t Tweet About What You’re Giving Up for Lent

For a 2010 paper in the journal Psychological Science, a team of psychologists led by New York University’s Peter Gollwitzer looked at how students’ behavior changed when they shared their goals with the psychologists or with their peers. For the first experiment, Gollwitzer and his team recruited 49 students training to be psychologists. They were told they were participating in a study on the motivation of first-year psychology students, and were asked to write down two goals relating to their coursework. Some expressed an intention to take reading assignments more seriously, for instance, or to get to grips with statistics. For half the students—those assigned to the “social reality” condition—the psychologist conducting the experiment read the students’ intentions back to them. Members grouped into the “no-social reality condition,” on the other hand, were told that the page on which they recorded their intentions was included by mistake and would be thrown away. One week later, the students were brought back to the lab and asked to list the days on which they’d acted in accordance with their stated goals. On average, the “no-social reality” group kept their resolutions on more days than the “social-reality” group.

Gollwitzer also carried out a similar experiment with law students. He asked 32 lawyers-in-training were to rank the statement, “I intend to make the best possible use of educational opportunities in law” on a scale of 1 to 9, and included the 30 who ranked this statement at least “5.” For half of the remaining students—the ones randomly assigned to the “social reality” condition—the psychologist would read the students’ responses back to them, as if to confirm they’d heard correctly. In the “no-social reality” group, the aspiring lawyers simply dropped their responses into a box, ensuring they’d remain anonymous. Next, the law students were asked to help the psychologists design a study package for use in law schools, and were given 45 minutes to try to solve a series cases being considered for inclusion. but were told they could leave earlier if they wanted. The group whose intentions remained anonymous spent longer working on the cases.

Why? People who make their intentions public may derive a sense of accomplishment just from announcing their goal—“a premature sense of possessing the aspired-to identity”—leaving them less motivated to actually take the difficult steps towards achieving it. In another study, Gollwitzer had law students take a questionnaire on their motivations to become lawyers; the social-reality group read what they’d written down to the assembled researchers and students. For reasons not made entirely clear, the no-social reality group spent this time looking at pictures of landscapes. Then, both groups were asked how much they “felt” like lawyers, and the results were quantified: