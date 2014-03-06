The Loneliest Man in the Room

Alas, ‘twas not to be. As soon as Christie stepped on stage, it was apparent that the scandal over the politically-motivated lane closures at the George Washington Bridge in September, and everything else we’ve learned about the Christie Way since then, has completely taken the charge out of not just Christie but this great coming-together. The giant of 2016 speculation who loomed over that Time cover as the “Boss” not that long ago at all now comes across as strikingly smaller, both literally (congrats on that) and figuratively.

There was some speculation after the scandal broke that conservatives would rally to Christie’s side, despite all their misgivings about his relative moderation on some issues, simply out of sympathy for any man under attack by the liberal media. But his appearance here suggested that is not going to be the case, or not nearly enough to carry him through a 2016 primary (a new poll from the Washington Post and ABC backs this.) The fact is, there were all along two reasons conservatives, or enough of them, would be willing to live with Christie as a nominee. One is the purely expedient one, the dream of challenging Hillary Clinton not only in purple states but in blue ones. The other, which is often overlooked, is that Christie was poised to rally plenty of conservatives with his knack for bashing many conservative bête noires with untrammeled, gleeful scorn. No, he maybe didn’t agree with you on immigration reform or the propriety of appointing Muslim judges, but he could denigrate lazy, overpaid teachers better than Ted Cruz or Rand Paul could ever dream of doing.

Both of those rationales are now out the window. (As is the underlying premise of the electability argument, which he would offer directly to more moderate Republicans and to general election voters—that he knows how to create bipartisan bonhomie with elected Democrats. That claim looks suspect in light of the experience of New Jersey officials like the mayor of Fort Lee.)* The electability argument falls apart with every (admittedly premature) poll showing his Hillary matchup numbers in decline, not to mention the hit his standing has taken with party fundraisers and conventional wisdom–setting commentators. It is the deflation of the other asset, though, that was on display here Thursday. Christie can no longer hold a crowd—even a skeptical one—in thrall with the sheer force of his big personality because we now know all too much about what else the force of that big personality can do and inspire. His rhetorical browbeating of political enemies unavoidably brings to mind his less rhetorical attacks on foes. Not to mention that it’s hard to exude the snappy panache of a conquering hero—the Christie of 2012 and 2013—when you know your administration is under investigation by the very U.S. Attorney’s office that launched your own career.