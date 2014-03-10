Everyone Economics posits that a relentless focus on the economic health of the middle class, together with expanding opportunities for the poor and working class to move into the middle class, is the best way to grow the economy. This in turn points to a policy agenda heavy on investment in the middle class and in the conditions that allow the middle class to succeed: quality education, affordable health care, modern infrastructure, cutting-edge scientific research, and dynamic new industries that can provide middle-class jobs. And it leads away from a policy agenda focused on deficit reduction, which has been a loser with voters and undercuts efforts to invest in the middle class.

There is a long-standing, and somewhat tired, debate within the Democratic Party over the political efficacy of economic populism. But the polling data demonstrate clearly that it would be political malpractice for Democrats not to address working people’s perception that today’s economy benefits only the wealthy few. At the same time, populism’s critics are right to caution against a political program that simply attacks the rich. Everyone Economics expresses an inclusive populism; rather than taking one side over another in a presumed class war, it advocates an economy that serves all Americans by giving everyone a real chance to succeed. It poses a choice between an economic system that serves the many versus the few.

An inclusive vision does not mean, however, that the 1 percent get a pass. Where voters are quickest to perceive a “stacked deck” against the middle class is in our nation’s tax system. When voters are asked to choose their top priorities among eight different progressive policy planks, one priority towers above others: ask the wealthy and corporations to pay their fair share of taxes. For decades, the tax issue was owned by conservatives, but Democratic campaigns should reclaim the issue, and call for making the wealthy and corporations pay their fair share of taxes.

The fuel behind Everyone Economics is the reality of large and growing economic inequality in America. But our survey results suggest that the language of “equality” (or “inequality”) is not how actual voters talk about this problem. Instead, they want to see expanded opportunity. By a solid 26-point margin, voters say their priority is to “make sure everyone in the country has a real opportunity to succeed” (63 percent) more than “reducing the gap between the richest 1% and the rest of the country” (37 percent). While 38 percent cite “economic opportunity” as an important quality for today’s economy, just 21 percent say the same for “economic equality.” What worries Americans is less the size of statistical gaps in income or wealth, and more their sense that the system prevents average people from moving up the ladder while those at the top get a free ride.

The progressive vision for the economy is therefore primarily about providing opportunity to those who lack it. Americans are skeptical of a focus on redistribution, and worry about too many people becoming dependent on government. Eight in ten voters agree that “government programs should reward skill, hard work, and risk-taking, rather than just take money from some and give it to others,” and 54 percent are concerned a great deal that “too many people are becoming dependent on government programs.” But our survey respondents also strongly endorsed this statement: “No one is guaranteed success in America, but everyone deserves a fair shot to succeed, and today that just isn’t happening for too many Americans.”