The progressive vision for the economy is therefore primarily about providing opportunity to those who lack it. Americans are skeptical of a focus on redistribution, and worry about too many people becoming dependent on government. Eight in ten voters agree that “government programs should reward skill, hard work, and risk-taking, rather than just take money from some and give it to others,” and 54 percent are concerned a great deal that “too many people are becoming dependent on government programs.” But our survey respondents also strongly endorsed this statement: “No one is guaranteed success in America, but everyone deserves a fair shot to succeed, and today that just isn’t happening for too many Americans.”

Heeding these findings would provide a means for a new progressive majority to remain fully mobilized over time. These findings track among key progressive constituencies like minorities and Millennials, and in most cases their views are held even more strongly. These constituencies need an open route to an expanding middle class, not limited access to a shrinking one. Meet these aspirations and progressives are assured of a continued and high level of loyalty from these constituencies; fail to meet these aspirations and progressives will likely see spotty loyalty and long-term diminution of support, no matter how unattractive their opponents are.

But what of the white working class, progressives’ most difficult target? The survey data suggest that they also respond to this economic message and agenda. For example, two-thirds of the white working class characterizes “an economy that works for everyone, not just the richest 1 percent” as exactly what America needs today. And 82 percent of these voters agree that “the middle class is being squeezed and we are increasingly becoming a nation divided between the rich and everyone else.” In addition, by a 2:1 margin (67-33), white working-class voters agree that “Government is too concerned with what big corporations and the wealthy want, instead of helping the middle class” than that “Government is doing too many things better left to businesses and individuals.” Provide these voters with room in an expanding and dynamic middle class and progressives will be able to capture more of their votes. Conversely, leaving these voters in their current frustrated condition (Obama approval rating: 29 percent) is guaranteed to produce periodic meltdowns that will play havoc with progressives’ ability to win elections and govern effectively.