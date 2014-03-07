Jonathan Starr, who cofounded and ran Abaarso Tech, an independent high school in Somaliland, says the smartest eleventh-grade girls in his school are taking calculus but also working on long division from a fourth-grade math textbook. “They’re doing both because they still need to fill in all these other holes,” he says. “You know math, but not some parts of math; you know fractions and you don’t know what a fraction is. There is no handbook that says what you should do.”

But there is Shujaaz. It’s neither school nor teacher. It’s a comic book. The Kenyan magazine stars Boyie, a high school graduate who, in kanju style, has built an FM radio station in his mother’s basement. Broadcasting in secret, “DJ B” befriends a diverse crew of youth, with whom he trades advice on how to make money and improve their lives. Malkia is a punkish teen living in an unnamed city on the coast, drawn in a slashing anime style. Charlie Pele is a football-obsessed boy living in an unidentified slum area in central Kenya. Maria Kim is a sensible, studious teen taking care of her younger brother. Their surnames and cities are purposely vague; fans are free to project their reality (and tribe) onto the characters.





Shujaaz means “heroes.” Instead of battling traditional baddies with superpowers, the kids deploy common sense and homegrown innovations to win moral victories and sometimes cash. The first issue of Shujaaz urged readers to dye their chickens pink. The practice, piloted in west Africa, prevents baby chicks from being taken by birds of prey. As it turns out, between 50 and 80 percent of chickens are snatched by hawks while they are running around the farm. The bright dye confuses the predators and helps farmers to keep their investment. In the comic, Charlie Pele’s mischievous brother dyes the family poultry—but when the hawks show up, his angry father has to acknowledge the benefit.