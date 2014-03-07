Nollywood proves that point. But few media incumbents are exclusively targeting young people. In fact, youth media in Africa consists of little more than brow-raising music videos. And, aside from scarce textbooks, reading material is hard to come by. According to Starr, his Somali students tackled To Kill a Mockingbird but with little preparation. “If you’re reading on a second-grade level and you pick up a book that’s a high school book, you’re going to understand half the words—that’s torture. No human being can deal with that. And if they read Go Dog Go, it’s like, ‘That’s beneath me.’ What you need is something that very clearly progresses you.”





A graphic novel is an ideal solution. Shujaaz can be shared until it falls apart, pinned on a wall, passed around a schoolyard, read and reread for its gorgeous drawings and its boring informatics. And, adds Burnet, “it is an enormous amount cheaper to produce than these very expensive television shows which are gone in an instant.”

The potential to get sound moneymaking advice to millions of children is tantalizing. On a patio just off the Shujaaz war room, Burnet did some cocktail napkin math on the pink-chicken solution. “You start adding up the value of a chicken which isn’t taken: three hundred shillings, one hen at home, thirty-six eggs a year, of which eighteen, maybe sixteen eggs are taken by birds of prey. Each egg is worth five dollars if it grows up to be a full chicken. That’s eighty bucks per chicken.” If only 1 percent of the comic’s five million readers take the advice, it is worth about $4 million. “That was one of our key objectives—it’s got to be massive. We cannot muck about with another micro-project.”

Circulation for Shujaaz (supported by philanthropic funding) is at 600,000 monthly, but the project reaches 10 million with its clever, 360-degree approach to connecting with its audience. DJ B’s fictional radio show is also a real-life broadcast featuring some of the same material as in the comic strip, as well as interviews and bonus tips. The live show, aired every day on twenty-six stations in Kenya, follows the form of the fiction: “DJ B,” played by a twenty-five-year-old actor, will greet listeners and then say, “I got a text from my girl Maria Kim—I’m going to call her; she had an amazing story to tell me … ” Then the drama begins.

A live SMS interface and well-trafficked Facebook and Twitter accounts—which are sometimes used to solicit material for future print issues—also maintain the elaborate fiction. This dance between reality and fantasy can be confusing; listeners have called the Well Told Story offices asking for the real DJ B. “Once a week,” says Deacon, “we get a call saying, ‘Can I have Maria Kim’s telephone number?’”

Shujaaz, which won an Emmy Award in 2012, makes an important educational intervention into the sixteen-to-twenty-six-year-old demographic that is more likely to be out of school than in it. Many countries in the region suffer dropout rates to spin your head. Ghana serves 5.4 million kids in 14,000 primary schools, 1.34 million kids in 8,000 junior high schools, and only 730,000 students in 510 public senior high schools. In South Africa, 66 percent of first-graders in 2001 didn’t make it to their high school certification in 2012. And only 12 percent of those who made it tested well enough to try for a university degree. Few official statistics exist, but at crucial inflection points—between primary and secondary school, and then again on the road to college—millions of African schoolchildren are left behind. By blurring the lines between education and media, Shujaaz offers a continuum of learning for those who need it. By putting the classroom in the popular press and on air, says Burnet, “we ignore the local education system completely.”

Excerpt from THE BRIGHT CONTINENT by Dayo Olopade. Copyright © 2014 by Dayo Olopade. Used by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company. All rights reserved.