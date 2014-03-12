Of course, Chávez had gained power through free elections and he continued to win elections. But he also co-opted or bullied every political institution that should have served as a counterweight to the presidency. He had direct control of the resources of PDVSA, the national petroleum company, enabling him to use its immense wealth at his own discretion. The growing nationalization of private industry foreshadowed a state that would eventually seek to emulate and even perfect the Cuban model.

Opposition to this direction not only included businessmen (villains by definition according to official rhetoric) but also the Church (less influential in Venezuela than elsewhere on the continent), the majority of students (even in the public universities), intellectuals, journalists, artists, and a number of labor leaders (Chávez had seriously restricted the right to strike). And, to my surprise, it included some of the most respected leaders of the left, like the former guerrillas Teodoro Petkoff and Américo Martin, who had participated in a doomed Cuban-sponsored invasion of Venezuela in the ’60s. Petkoff and Martin had been disillusioned by the Cuban experience and came to fully support the democratic process. I felt envious of this anti-authoritarian left. In my country, most of the left is still drawn to ideological dogma and avoids any critical evaluation of the Cuban Revolution.

I visited with the only prophets in whom I truly believe: historians. Many of them were implicitly arguing with a formidable adversary—President Chávez himself, an exhaustive reader and interpreter of Simón Bolívar (the Venezuelan liberator of half of the continent) to whose memory he applied (dogmatically and without even realizing it) the authoritarian and hero-worshipping ideas of Thomas Carlyle.

From these historians, I learned that Chávez was no accident. He was the natural culmination of almost two centuries of a tragic narrative that had mostly oscillated between episodes of unspeakable racial and social violence and long periods of dictatorship. While its neighbor Colombia (also a violent country) has an almost uninterrupted history of holding national elections since 1830, Venezuela only conducted its very first democratic vote in 1947, rapidly followed by another military coup that brought yet another dictator.

But the history contained more than a shard of optimism. In 1958, the once and future president Rómulo Betancourt negotiated a pact between leftist and rightist leaders and installed democracy in a form that would endure for three decades. My friends stressed the profundity of that experience. In contrast to Mexico, which was governed by an authoritarian and corrupt patronage system until 1997, Venezuela learned to live democratically, enjoying remarkable and stable economic growth, attracting immigrants from Europe (especially Spain), and offering shelter to refugees from Latin American dictatorships. The media was free, culture flourished, and every four years there were orderly and clean elections. Even during the darkest stretches of the Chávez regime, I held out hope that Venezuela might not lose its memory of the democratic process; that its anti-authoritarian left might emerge to provide an example to the continent.