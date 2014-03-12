Opposition to this direction not only included businessmen (villains by definition according to official rhetoric) but also the Church (less influential in Venezuela than elsewhere on the continent), the majority of students (even in the public universities), intellectuals, journalists, artists, and a number of labor leaders (Chávez had seriously restricted the right to strike). And, to my surprise, it included some of the most respected leaders of the left, like the former guerrillas Teodoro Petkoff and Américo Martin, who had participated in a doomed Cuban-sponsored invasion of Venezuela in the ’60s. Petkoff and Martin had been disillusioned by the Cuban experience and came to fully support the democratic process. I felt envious of this anti-authoritarian left. In my country, most of the left is still drawn to ideological dogma and avoids any critical evaluation of the Cuban Revolution.

I visited with the only prophets in whom I truly believe: historians. Many of them were implicitly arguing with a formidable adversary—President Chávez himself, an exhaustive reader and interpreter of Simón Bolívar (the Venezuelan liberator of half of the continent) to whose memory he applied (dogmatically and without even realizing it) the authoritarian and hero-worshipping ideas of Thomas Carlyle.

From these historians, I learned that Chávez was no accident. He was the natural culmination of almost two centuries of a tragic narrative that had mostly oscillated between episodes of unspeakable racial and social violence and long periods of dictatorship. While its neighbor Colombia (also a violent country) has an almost uninterrupted history of holding national elections since 1830, Venezuela only conducted its very first democratic vote in 1947, rapidly followed by another military coup that brought yet another dictator.