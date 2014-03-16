The Ukrainian crisis is a story of the revolutionary spirit of 1989 and its nemesis, which is the Soviet Union, neither of which were thought to be alive in 2014. But both are alive. And every part of the world is going to feel the shock of their confrontation.

The connection to 1989 is a matter of provenance. The Eastern bloc revolutions of that year—in Poland, Hungary, East Germany, and Czechoslovakia, together with the Baltic republics and other places—led to still further revolutions, not always under the easiest of circumstances. The spirit eventually spread to the tiny Republic of Georgia on the Black Sea, where, in 2003, the Rose Revolution proved to be the most utopian of the many revolutions. And the most utopian of revolutions ignited, in turn, the Orange Revolution of Ukraine in 2004—which, for a moment, seemed to be the most portentous.

The Orange Revolution felt like a breakthrough because all the previous European revolutions had never shown an ability to penetrate into Russia itself, quite as if some places were destined to remain immune. But Ukraine was culturally and religiously and historically tangled up in Russia. If the revolution could break out in Ukraine, why not in Russia, too? And why not penetrate southward into the Arab world? Within months of the Orange Revolution, the Cedar Revolution broke out in Lebanon, where a lot of people had evidently been paying attention to Ukraine. The vistas did seem to be broadening. It felt as if 1989’s revolutions had revealed the secret of world history, as per Hegel (whose most imaginative modern disciple proved to be Francis Fukuyama). And human nature had discovered its proper political expression, and the worldwide liberal future had become, for better and for worse, visible on the horizon. Which was delusionary.

Within a year or two, even Ukraine and its Orange Revolution had relapsed into authoritarian corruption. And, in the aftermath, all of this ebullient talk of human nature and invisible forces of progress took on a sinister tint. The notion that mankind craves freedom, that liberal democracy corresponds to the craving, and so forth—this enormous notion, which had come out of 1989, appeared to be, when soberly examined, a kind of dangerous cocaine, peddled by intellectual cartels. And so, a counter-notion arose, which insisted that 1989’s revolutions were merely a freakish series of coincidences and local conjunctures, without any meaning. A lucky break—not a sign of historical logic, as a chastened Fukuyama himself began to suggest. This second notion became the established wisdom during the next years. It was an anti-1989 doctrine. In the United States, the new wisdom led to a reformulated foreign policy goal, too, which favored, whenever possible, stability, with democracy demoted to an ornamental function—not that anyone admitted to democracy’s demotion. But stability first.