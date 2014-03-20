Drug Dealers Aren't to Blame for the Heroin Boom. Doctors Are.

“The result of this is that you probably have opioids in your medicine cabinet right now,” says Humphreys. “And who knows that? People who are addicted to opioids.” Realtors now advise people selling their homes to clear out their medicine cabinets before an open house, because of the high risk that addicts will attend the showing solely to swipe pills. “You don’t have to go to a drug dealer anymore,” says DuPont. “You just have to know some college friend who had his wisdom teeth pulled.”

For the addict and his or her family, the addiction can of course be hellish, no matter how it started. But there are two silver linings to this epidemic, relative to the previous ones. First, there is a movement to increase public access to Naloxone (brand name: Narcan), an “anti-O.D.” drug that first responders can stick up a victim’s nose. Naloxone strips opioids off the receptors in the addict’s nervous system, and if used in time can keep the addict breathing long enough to survive. Some worry that the availability of Naloxone will lead addicts to take more risks—opiate enthusiasts have been known to wear “Got Narcan?” t-shirts, using the “Got Milk?” logo—but already the drug has saved lives, and there’s no evidence yet that it makes people inject heroin more than they already are.

Second, we can take slight comfort in knowing that the origins of this epidemic at least aren’t directly tied up in gang violence, or in a psychologically and morally scarring war in Indochina. If you can choose which addict to have in your life, the one who starts by furtively gobbling pills, or the one who is surrounded by violence and one day decides to drive a spike into his vein and inject a substance sold to him by a street-corner pusher, you definitely want the former. Docility and passivity are virtues in an addict, and in previous heroin booms, the gateways to addiction opened more readily for criminals and killers than for suburban kids poking through their grandparents’ bathrooms.