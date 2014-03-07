Finally Some Good Economic News: The February Jobs Report Beats Expectations!

Good news! The Bureau of Labor Statistics released the February jobs report on Friday morning and the numbers were the first really good economic news we’ve had in a while. BLS estimates that the economy created 175,000 jobs in February, above the consensus forecast of 149,000. The unemployment rate rose to 6.7 percent from 6.6 percent while the labor force participation rate remained unchanged at 63 percent.

Many analysts were projecting disappointing numbers and chalking it up to an abnormally cold winter season. Recent economic data has also been ugly. December and January retail sales were disappointing, consumer confidence came in below expectations and last Friday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis revised down fourth quarter GDP from a 3.2 percent annualized pace to 2.4 percent. On Wednesday, the ISM non-manufacturing survey indicated that the service sector had its first month of contraction since 2010.

But not today’s report. December and January’s job numbers were revised up 9,000 and 16,000, respectively. Meanwhile, the professional and business services sector—one that should not be influenced by the weather—added 79,000 jobs alone, a huge gain. Average hourly earnings also grew by 2.2 percent in the past year. More than 600,000 people were unemployed due to the weather, the most since 2010. If the weather really is holding back the economy right now, that makes this report even stronger in comparison.

While the unemployment rose by 0.1 percent, that’s not bad news. As the labor force tightens, it will draw back in dispirited workers who quit looking for jobs, but who will now resume their search as the economy picks up speed. A broader measure of unemployment—technically known as the U-6 measure—tracks the unemployment rate for all unemployed workers plus those marginally attached to the workforce (those who are not working or looking for a job, but indicate they want one). That unemployment measure fell from 12.7 percent to 12.6 percent.