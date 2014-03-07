Finally Some Good Economic News: The February Jobs Report Beats Expectations!

But not today’s report. December and January’s job numbers were revised up 9,000 and 16,000, respectively. Meanwhile, the professional and business services sector—one that should not be influenced by the weather—added 79,000 jobs alone, a huge gain. Average hourly earnings also grew by 2.2 percent in the past year. More than 600,000 people were unemployed due to the weather, the most since 2010. If the weather really is holding back the economy right now, that makes this report even stronger in comparison.

While the unemployment rose by 0.1 percent, that’s not bad news. As the labor force tightens, it will draw back in dispirited workers who quit looking for jobs, but who will now resume their search as the economy picks up speed. A broader measure of unemployment—technically known as the U-6 measure—tracks the unemployment rate for all unemployed workers plus those marginally attached to the workforce (those who are not working or looking for a job, but indicate they want one). That unemployment measure fell from 12.7 percent to 12.6 percent.

This will also ensure that the Federal Reserve continues to reduce its asset purchases in its next meeting this month. Up until December, the Federal Reserve had been purchasing $85 billion a month of mortgage-backed securities and Treasury bonds to lower long-term rates and spur economic growth. Starting in December, the Fed has tapered those asset purchases by $10 billion a month. Fed officials have shown no inclination to pause the taper in the wake of the poor economic data and this report will only strengthen that view.