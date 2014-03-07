I Have Seen Bravery, and Death, in Ukraine

The March 1 massacre of the Kharkiv activists at their Main Square was intended to show the world that the people of Kharkiv would not recognize Ukraine’s new leaders, that they want nothing to do with Europe, that all they want is to be Vladimir Putin’s subjects. Among the people of Kharkiv who came out to say the opposite was a sweet kid with a big imagination named Vlad Zubenko, a railworker who in his spare time liked to reenact medieval battles with his colleagues. Vlad donned a real suit of armor, then, and set off to defend the Maidan. But medieval armor doesn’t do much good against a Kalashnikov rife, and Vlad Zubenko was killed, at the age of 22.

Many of the wounded of Kiev were taken home, since the hospitals were surrounded by pro-Russian militia, and then transported to the West. Doctors in European hospitals bemoan that broken limbs have already begun to grow into the body, so that they will have to be rebroken, among other horrendous complications now being suffered by the sick who were not able to be treated in time. These doctors are shocked—they’ve never seen anything like this before.

The only people who haven’t yet awoken to the truth of the Maidan are the dictators: the ex-dictator of Ukraine, a puppet, and the current dictator of Russia, who believed he pulled the strings on everyone. They use the selfsame tactics time and time again—intimidation and deception, and yet lately, the more they tried to intimidate the people of Ukraine, the more people rebelled, went out into the streets. They provoked the people more and more, and all it did was reinforce the people’s solidarity.

When the government blocked the bank accounts of the charities supporting the Maidan, the people began to use social media to arrange the transfers of private funds for medicines and other provisions for the protesters. When the hospitals became dangerous, the Maidan did its best to organize an underground hospital where doctors from around the world volunteered to treat the wounded, and the people paid out of pocket for the best technologies available for their fallen comrades.

When the pro-Russian militias and the mercenary killers broke through the Maidan’s barricades, the people built new and better ones. When the assault continued, all of a sudden, in the middle of the night, the bells of the churches of Kiev rang out an alarm heard across the country, where those sleeping in their homes leaped into their cars and came racing to the aid of the Maidan.