I Have Seen Bravery, and Death, in Ukraine

LVIV, UKRAINE — I don’t know if anybody in Ukraine is able to think of President Yanukovych’s overthrow as a victory. I don’t know if anybody feels any sense of joy or triumph. Perhaps most people feel like I do, with tears welling up in their eyes every time they hear the word “Maidan.” The faces of the dead, the fates of the maimed.

The horrors of recent days at the Maidan have now migrated from TV and computer screens into the nightmares of post-traumatic stress disorder. A friend of mine used to go hiking in the mountains with Yuri Verbitsky, a seismologist and mountain climber from Lviv who had just received his PhD in physics. Yuri was among the first victims of the Maidan terror. He was kidnapped from the hospital and dragged out into the woods, where he was horribly tortured and then left, his legs bound with scotch tape, to freeze to death in the twenty-degree cold. He lived in the building next to mine. Now when I walk by I see his face looking out at me from every window—like all of the victims, his picture has been placed in windows, on fences, on façades, candles kept aflame before him. It gives me goose bumps every time.