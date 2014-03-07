From time to time we will miss you. From time to time we will miss those moments when you seemed to be the same sort of people as we are. From time to time we will remember that many of us speak the same language as you do. From time to time we will read your writers and now we will say—like the rest of the world does already—imagine that, their writers are such humanists, and they are unchained animals. But this will not often happen.

Forgive us. We have a lot of work to do. We will be busy building a new land, in place of the old one, destroyed with your help. We have to monitor our own government so that it does not become a refuge for crooks, the sort of people who until recently ruled us and still rule you. We have to find a way to build a strong army, which will protect us from possible aggressors. We now know that we are not surrounded only by friends, and that such an army will be necessary. In a word: much to do, no time for Russia.

When you awaken from the nightmare in which you live, we will be genuinely happy for you, and happy that we no longer have to be afraid. But we will not forget, not for a very long time, that our women now live in fear, and our young people are raised amidst hatred. You will have to work long and hard to win our trust and to show that you have become normal people. You will have to convince us that you no longer think that the only source of pride in this world is a kalashnikov. We will be happy if you are able to do all of this, since it is better to be free than to be a slave, and better to live in peace with neighbors than in fear and hatred.