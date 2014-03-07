What matters for us is that today he provokes our troops in Crimea, he threatens to invade other regions of our country, he sends to our cities provocateurs who take down our flags from the flagpoles and raise instead the flags of aggression and revenge. For us it matters not at all what this enemy is called. It only matters that he not kill us. This is all that people ask one another on the streets: Will this enemy kill us, will this enemy bomb us, will this enemy send his tanks from occupied Crimea to the rest of Ukraine? Putin and the Russians who elected such a president no longer interest us. They are like a corpse in the cemetery.

It was a Jewish custom to read a memorial prayer for relatives who converted to other faiths. We read such a prayer for you today, because you have converted to the faith of hatred to those whom so recently you called brothers.

Now you can come to Crimea and take photographs of yourselves on the streets with the ancestors of the people you brought there decades ago, to undertake the difficult labor of removing the traces of that other crime of your homeland: the expulsion of the indigenous nations of the peninsula. But the seeming love of these local Russians, their faith in the handouts that soon you will not be able to afford, will not replace our former attachment to you. You have won Crimea and you have lost Ukraine. You have lost Ukraine forever. Farewell. Don't kill us.

You have lost us. We have gained in return a whole world of sympathetic people who support us in our fight for freedom—not only our freedom, but your freedom as well, because you need freedom too, and if you have realized this yet, you will soon enough. We have understood who was really our friend and our brother this whole time, and who simply pretended to be in the hope of sooner or later placing the double-eagled yoke over our neck.

From time to time we will miss you. From time to time we will miss those moments when you seemed to be the same sort of people as we are. From time to time we will remember that many of us speak the same language as you do. From time to time we will read your writers and now we will say—like the rest of the world does already—imagine that, their writers are such humanists, and they are unchained animals. But this will not often happen.