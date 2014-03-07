Leaning Out, Hedge Fund Billionaire-Style

There’s a lot of talk these days about the inclination of many professionals to “lean out”—to essentially take the opposite of Sheryl Sandberg’s “lean in” exhortation for women, and dial things back a bit, even if it means giving up some dough or status or a promotion. Heck, if the Congressional Budget Office is to be believed, the White House is encouraging “leaning out” with the new health care law, which makes it easier to get coverage without a full-time, benefits-providing job.

Well now, it appears, the lean-out trend has even hit that bastion of manic over-achievers: hedge fund titans. Just listen to the perspective and moderation in the approach that Paul Tudor Jones, one of the nation’s best known and most successful hedge fund manager, is now taking to his work, according to a prominent profile in Thursday’s New York Times business section. Jones, the Times reports, is “settling down,” as part of a “deliberate move to trade more conservatively, fewer big interest-rate and currency moves as central banks kept short-term rates near zero and more competition as the hedge fund universe has mushroomed.”

So what’s left when someone like Paul Tudor Jones—estimated net worth $3.7 billion, No. 130 on the Forbes 400—decides to take it down a notch? Well, other of life’s priorities come to the fore:

Lately, however, people are just as likely to talk about the dazzling four-and-a-half-minute Christmas light show at Mr. Jones’s 13,000-square-foot mansion in Greenwich, Conn., as they are about his big market scores.

How does one continue to make enough to live and pay the bills in the cutthroat world of hedge funds, once one has decided to throttle back a bit? Well, you get by: