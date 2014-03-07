If Your Eyes Are Exhausted, It Might Be the English Language’s Fault

From the invention of escalators to instant mac and cheese, humans are doing well in the war against expending energy, and we may just have crossed a new frontier: Boston-based start-up Spritz is releasing an app that promises to help users read faster by saving them the trouble of moving their eyes. The app streams words directly onto the screen, one at a time, using a technology called “rapid serial visual presentation.” The developers claims anyone can improve their reading speed and even work their way up to the top setting—1,000 words per minute.

It’s generating plenty of buzz, but experts don’t agree on whether the app is a gimmick or a revolution. Early adopters of speed-reading technology say it really can help you through mountains of text, but detractors worry about a tradeoff between reading speed and comprehension. Here are four things we do know about how your eyes move when you read the old-fashioned way.