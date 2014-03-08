The Science Behind Making Your Very Own James Franco-furter

The Cultured Beef project, based at Maastricht University, takes stem cells from the necks of cows and encourages them to grow into muscle cells in the lab. That requires feeding them the correct nutritional substances to get them to divide and multiply to form billions of cells, and then taking that food away to starve them—incentivising them to become muscle cells. They then begin to form long strands called myotubes, which, when bunched together, make muscle, but what forms is still a weak, limp, white thing. The Cultured Beef scientists need to colour it with myoglobin, and "train" the muscle mass by attaching it at one end and flexing it, like a real muscle. The consistency of meat, its texture, comes from a living creature moving and exercising, building up strong strands of muscle fibre. This makes even a beef burger, made of mince, a challenge enough—making a full steak is another serious challenge beyond that.

This is so expensive, though, and so time-consuming, that it required the backing of Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, to produce that first edible burger. Yet the benefits of this method are profound—pound-for-pound, in vitro beef requires only 55 percent of the energy used for conventional beef; only four percent of the equivalent emissions of greenhouse gasses; and only one percent of the equivalent land use. Working on it enough to make it competitive with farm-raised beef could—short of a worldwide conversion to vegetarianism - greatly help removing the cause of climate change. There are health benefits, too. Imagine replacing all that delicious saturated fat in beef with omega-3 fatty oils. Red meat would become a health food.

It’s also worth acknowledging that we are currently more than a decade into producing in vitro meat cultures, and that one beef burger is all we've got to show for it. According to Bite Labs' site, the method for making their salamis and sausages is similar to Cultured Beef's - only there's no mention of the amount of meat they want to produce, nor how expensive it will be, nor how they have the expertise to do this. That's probably because, y'know, they can't, but we're being kind here, so let's assume their costs are similar per mass of meat to the proven Cultured Beef process.