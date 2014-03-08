The Science Behind Making Your Very Own James Franco-furter

A company called Bite Labs has set up a website offering the concept of “Celebrity Meat”, where cultures of cells scraped from famous people are grown, in vitro, before being mixed with cow and pig meat into salami sausages. Even beyond that, it wants people to join in a Thunderclap tweet campaign to get celebrities like Kanye West, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lawrence and James Franco ("the Franco salami must be smoky, sexy, and smooth") involved. It's quite the sales pitch.

Let’s be clear—Bite Labs is probably a joke. Everything about the site, as slick and Silicon Valley startup-styled as it is, shouts satire on celebrity culture. There is no information at all about the science of creating celebrity meat beyond a quote from Winston Churchill and four paragraphs that give a simplified overview of the process of growing in vitro meat.

Furthermore, on Bite Labs’ Facebook page there are two posts. One is a gallery of pictures of test recipes being prepared in a kitchen; the other is a post of a talk given at the Oxford Union by "Game of Thrones" actor Jack Gleeson. Titled “I hate celebrity culture”, it’s specifically queued up to start playing this section 12 minutes and 32 seconds in:

Whilst this form of cannibalistic consumerism doesn’t appear inherently damaging to the consumers themselves, the effect it has on the fodder can sometimes be profound. I myself shy away from interviews and the public eye sometimes for this very reason. Having one’s image—and effectively life —democratised dehumanises and sometimes objectifies it into an entertainment product. What sort of valuation of the ego would one have once you’ve let it be preyed upon in the public eye for years and years? Perhaps it becomes just skin and bones."