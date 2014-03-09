Ukraine Crisis News Roundup: March 9

Russia's "Moskva" missile cruiser is reportedly heading toward Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reports. Ukrainian Defense Minister Ihor Tenyukh said that Ukraine has no intention of sending more troops to Crimea, but interim Prime Minister Arseny Yatsenyuk said that Ukraine "will not give an inch" of land to Russia. As of Saturday, 11 Ukrainian military units in Crimea were blocked by Russian forces. The Ukrainian army is performing military exercises this weekend.

Putin defended the legality of Crimea's vote to join Russia in a phone conversation with Angela Merkel and David Cameron. "Crimea's legitimate authorities are based on international law and aimed at guaranteeing the legitimate interests of the peninsula's population," Putin argued, according to The New York Times.

Ukraine's Interim Prime Minister Arseny Yatsenyuk will visit the White House this week, Reuters reports.

Ukraine has introduced austerity measures to save government funds, Kommersant reports. The parliament instituted a temporary ban on buying uniforms, cell phones, cars, laptops, and home appliances, and reportedly blocked the accounts of the Autonomous Crimean Republic. On Sunday, Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuriy Prodan said that Russian gas prices may reach $368.5/thousand cubic meters in Ukraine.