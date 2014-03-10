Ukraine Crisis News Roundup: March 10

Chinese President Xi Jinping told President Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek a diplomatic resolution to the crisis in separate phone calls, The Guardian reports. “The situation in Ukraine is extremely complex, and what is most urgent is for all sides to remain calm and exercise restraint to avoid an escalation in tensions," Jinping is reported to have said.

In a press conference in Kiev on Monday, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt said the FBI and Treasury Department are assisting in Ukraine’s investigation of Yanukovych. Pyatt praised the restraint of the Ukrainian military in Crimea and said that the U.S. believes there is no military resolution to the crisis.