NS: It came out of the car fervor that gripped America in the post-World War II period. Auto industry advertisements were the first to make mention of the new car smell, which they associated with status, style, and freshness. In 1946, a motor oil ad in LIFE magazine that depicts two men in suits admiring a pristine car reads, “There’s something about the very smell of a new car that gives you a big thrill.” The ad emphasizes the “clean odor of new upholstery” and teeters on the precipice of the ‘new car smell’ without naming it. By 1948, the scent-concept had solidified, as evinced in an ad in US News and World Report:

You open a door and sniff that ‘new-car smell’ of fresh lacquer and newly-loomed upholstery. From beneath the gleaming hood a faint whispering speaks eloquently of the torrents of power eagerly waiting to take you anywhere on the map.

By the mid-1950s, the new car smell had sprung from adverts into the pages of fiction. The main character of a 1955 suspense novel, Cry Hard, Cry Fast, mentions not just the smell itself but its usefulness as a means of synthesizing newness:

You know, Gina, in the used car lots when they get a good clean car in, a recent model, they sometimes brush the upholstery with embalming fluid. That gives it a new car smell.

And it still holds an appeal today. Some quotes from my own fieldwork: