The Bloody History Between Poland and Ukraine Led to Their Unlikely Solidarity

Ukraine is not entirely real to most Europeans. Relatively few in Western Europe have ever traveled there, or know more than that it was once a part of the Soviet Union. Many assume—even if subliminally—that if the protestors speak Ukrainian, then they are likely right-wing nationalists who do not deserve support. And if the protestors speak Russian, then they are in essence Russians who deserve the same fate as other Russians. After all, with respect to Russia, Europeans and Americans alike tend to throw up our arms: There has never been anything like secure human rights in that country, and there is unlikely ever to be. (This, of course, is not a morally sustainable position: We either believe in human rights and the rule of law—or we don't.) In fact, Ukrainian speakers and Russian speakers (often the same people—most Ukrainians are bilingual) and speakers of various other languages came to the Maidan because they could no longer stand being ruled, in any language, by a gangster. Viktor Yanukovych is a curious historical phenomenon: He is neither charismatic nor charming. He offers no grand narrative and no transcendent meaning. He is just nakedly, unapologetically, a gangster.

Yanukovych's regime, together with the Kremlin, have been telling us that the protestors are anti-Semites and Nazis—while simultaneously telling their riot police that the protestors are gays and Jews. This is bewildering to most Europeans. It is much less bewildering to Poles. They have experience with just this kind of shameless—and absurdist—mendacity. After all, they remember the Stalinist regime promising to protect Jews from the anti-Semitism of the anti-communists, while conducting an anti-Semitic campaign of its own. And they remember March 1968, when the communist regime justified its suppression of demonstrators against censorship by accusing protestors of engaging in a Nazi-Zionist conspiracy against Poland.

In fact, Ukrainian Jews have played an active role on the Maidan. During a recent lecture in Vienna, the Ukrainian scholar Mykola Riabchuk told the story of a Jewish artist on the Maidan who was asked whether he believed there were also anti-Semites there, protesting alongside him. And the Jewish artist responded: Yes, he believed there were probably some anti-Semites among them. Yet in calmer times he went to the Philharmonic, and he supposed that among his fellow audience members there were perhaps also some anti-Semites. But that was not why they were there.