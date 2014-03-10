The Bloody History Between Poland and Ukraine Led to Their Unlikely Solidarity

They know, too, that if and when victory does come, those divisions will return—perhaps with a vengeance. Yet something magical remains: the coming together of carpenters and physicians, electricians and novelists, construction workers and computer engineers, students and grandmothers, pregnant women and veterans of the war in Afghanistan, Ukrainian nationalists and orthodox Jews, priests and gay rights activists. That last group turned their LGBT hotline into a resource for the Maidan as a whole. This is civil society in heightened form. The Maidan has become a true "parallel polis," organizing meals, clothing, music, lectures, medical care, film screenings, and civil disobedience training.

Kateryna Mishchenko, a young Kievan translator of Theodor Adorno and Walter Benjamin, initially came to the Maidan interested in writing about Ukrainians’ dreams of Europe. Yet, as she told me and others during a recent conversation at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna, once she was there, her question became rather, "how can I take part?" She went to a hospital, where she saw injured protestors being kidnapped just meters away from her, taken away by thugs hired by Yankovych to be tortured. She began to organize people to guard the patients at the hospitals. The moment when the intellectuals and the workers, the fathers and the sons unite is necessarily ephemeral—yet it is extraordinary nonetheless. This was the miracle of Solidarity in Poland. And it is something that most people will never experience in their lifetimes.

But there is something still more that is familiar, perhaps intuitive, to many Poles: that Augenblick, the existential moment of making a decision on which everything is staked. At some point one could feel, as if palpably, that on the Maidan people had a made a decision: If necessary, they would die there. The capital city burning, the best of the youth ready to give their lives, the women making Molotov cocktails (a Polish friend wrote to me that among his young colleagues in Kiev there are “very many girls, who of course are a hundred times more inclined to take risks than the guys”)—it all conjured up an image of Warsaw in 1944.

It was this depth of Polish history that allowed Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski to go to Kiev and help negotiate the agreement that put an end to the worst violence so far. This was not a task for those who have little experience with extremity, with what German-speakers call "border situations" (Grenzerfahrungen): After all, it involved sitting down with a gangster, trying to convince him to stop murdering people and to shorten his own term in office, with the knowledge that just a hundred meters or so away people are being killed on the streets and that each additional minute meant additional deaths.

In these circumstances it was not easy to convince the survivors that they were not betraying their dead friends if they agreed to a compromise. The leaders of the Maidan were understandably suspicious. In Sikorski's words, "the mood was not conducive" to signing an agreement. He tried to persuade them using all possible arguments, including the emotional ones from his own—Polish—history, the history of failed and successful uprisings on behalf of freedom. "If you don't support this, you will have martial law, the army, you will all be dead," he finally told the Maidan's representatives. In the end, 34 voted to accept the agreement; two were opposed.

In the years leading to the creation of Solidarity, the Czech philosopher Jan Patočka was among the most important voices of dissent in communist Eastern Europe. Patočka spent the last years of his life (before he himself became a victim of the secret police) at the center of a dissident milieu composed of both former Stalinists and former victims of Stalin. In one of his late essays, written in the mid-1970s, Patočka wrote of war, of the front line, as an encounter with mortality that shakes to the core those who experience it. He wrote of “the transformation of the meaning of life which here trips on nothingness, on a boundary over which it cannot step, along which everything is transformed.” This confrontation with darkness, with struggle and death can bind together even those on opposite sides. This is not the solidarity of those who have forgotten or forgiven. “The solidarity of the shaken,” Patočka wrote, “is the solidarity of those who understand.”

Sikorski was able to convince the Ukrainians he understood them—because he did. In Warsaw, on August 1, 1944, the Polish Home Army rose up against the German occupiers. Three days later, the Polish command appealed to London: “Request categorically immediately assistance.” The reply came: "In general, while His Majesty’s Government are, of course, anxious to give every assistance in their power to Polish forces fighting against the common enemy, they cannot overcome the serious geographical and other operational difficulties which unfortunately hamper the provision of such assistance." During all of August and September 1944, Western Europe watched as Warsaw burned to the ground.

The Polish essayist Michał Sutowski, describing the passivity of Europe, warned that we had no right to expect Ukrainians to forgive us our indifference.

In October 1944, after the Poles were defeated, the survivors were taken to German camps. A few months later, the Soviet Red Army crossed the river and took the empty city. Afterwards, the Stalinist regime built large buildings on top of Warsaw’s ashes. The largest was the Palace of Culture, Stalin’s monumental gift to the Poles, towering in the center of the Warsaw. Since February 20, it has been lit up every night in yellow and blue—a gesture of the solidarity of the shaken.

Marci Shore is associate professor of history at Yale University and a visiting fellow at the Institut für die Wissenschaften vom Menschen in Vienna. Her most recent book is The Taste of Ashes: The Afterlife of Totalitarianism in Eastern Europe.