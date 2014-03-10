"Busloads of People Are Coming From Across the Border of Russia, Armed With Bats"

Donetsk, where I live, was the political base of Viktor Yanukovych, the former president of my country. Donetsk gave (political) life to Yanukovych. Donetsk will (politically) smash him. This opinion has been common in Kiev since the beginning of the Ukrainian revolution. Today it has become a reality. There are zero Yanukovych supporters in Donetsk these days. People are angry because they have been massively fooled by him and his regime.

People are also mildly confused, which is a good sign, because it means that they are thinking. I believe that people here in Donetsk are about to restart their value system and recharge their senses. This process needs time. Because taking responsibility for your freedom means doing something—learning, working (often for yourself, not some oligarch), controlling the government instead of choosing another power-hungry “czar.” And I am sure that soon they will understand and accept this freedom with gratitude.

The revolution gives us this chance, but the counter-revolution has come, and come from abroad, from Russia. Russia has invaded the Crimean peninsula, as I am sure you know. Ukrainian sailors and soldiers in Crimea are under siege on their bases or blockaded in their ships, being treated as if they have no right to know the truth and to feel righteous anger. These brave men tell us, the 45 million people who support them, that they will stay loyal to their oaths of service to Ukraine. I pray that they stay alive and no one has to die.