The revolution gives us this chance, but the counter-revolution has come, and come from abroad, from Russia. Russia has invaded the Crimean peninsula, as I am sure you know. Ukrainian sailors and soldiers in Crimea are under siege on their bases or blockaded in their ships, being treated as if they have no right to know the truth and to feel righteous anger. These brave men tell us, the 45 million people who support them, that they will stay loyal to their oaths of service to Ukraine. I pray that they stay alive and no one has to die.

But Crimea is not the only place where we see Russians. Here in southeastern Ukraine they come as what we like to call “tourists.“ This means busloads of people are coming from across the border of Russia, armed with bats and other unpleasant things, who come to beat Ukrainians who support their new government. They came to Kharkiv and beat the students there, and now they have come here.

I never imagined waking up in the morning, looking out the window and seeing armed people wearing masks outside, or knowing that they are somewhere near. It's absolutely beyond my peaceful and non-violent reality.

On March 6th, about ten thousand people took part in demonstrations for peace and for the unity of Ukraine at Lenin Square in Donetsk. No one was surprised to see around 1,500 hired mercenaries and pro-Russian activists at the same time in the same place. The two groups of demonstrators were separated from each other by three lines of police. The police did everything they could to avoid physical violence between the two groups of demonstrators. They could not prevent the pro-Russian protesters from throwing eggs and flour 'grenades' at pro-Ukrainian demonstrators.

When the demonstration came to an end, some especially aggressive pro-Russian protestors started a fight with pro-Ukrainian ones. Shakhtar Ultras, that is, the supporters of the local football club, made an attempt to protect peaceful demonstrators, which led to an even bigger fight. Police stepped in but it was obviously impossible to avoid spilling blood.